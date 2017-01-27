Five candidates signed up for three spots on CPCISD board

Como-Pickton Consolidated School District now has five candidates — all three incumbents and two challengers — vying for three full-term seats on the school board .

Election official Lenise Boseman reported that Brittney Wright Smith, a medical assistant, filled out an application Thursday to have her name placed on the May 6 ballot as a candidate for the Board of Trustees.

Incumbents Jim Murray, Mark Humphrey and Greg Anglin filed during the first week of the filing period. Jessica Pegues also filed Monday afternoon.

Pegues is a teacher at Quitman ISD and former C-PCISD teacher. Murray is completing his ninth year on the school board and Anglin his eighth year. Mark Humphrey was appointed in August 2016 to fill the unexpired term of Beth Hankins, whose term expires this May. However, Humphrey had previously served 11 years on the school board, from 2003 to 2009, then again from 2010 to 2015.

Candidate filing will continue until Feb. 17. Applications may be picked up and returned to Como-Pickton CISD Administration Office from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday, through the filing deadline. The three candidates receiving the most votes at the conclusion of the May 6 election will be seated for a full term on the school board.