MILLER GROVE NEWS Jan. 27, 2017

This past weekend I took a short trip to Nashville, Tenn. The drive was long, but worth it. I was thankful that the trip was safe and no delays in traffic.

I was glad to get to see Josh Turner on Friday night and Loretta Lynn on Saturday night. Josh just barely made it on stage in time for his segment on the Ryman Auditorium stage. He said his industrial freezer at home went out and he was having to move things from one freezer to another and ended up nearly being late. The great Loretta Lynn was on stage with her sister, Crystal Gayle, at the Grand Ole Opry and the two of them ended the night with singing “Coal Miner’s Daughter” with their sister, Peggy Sue.

While in Nashville, a woman’s protest was going on around one of the blocks downtown. It was interesting to say the least. Some seemed to be in favor of women’s rights, others seemed to be anti-Trump, and I truly believe that some of the folks marching had no idea what they were even doing.

Homecoming was Friday night and I think that it is the first Homecoming I have ever missed since I was out of town. I want to congratulate all of the students on Homecoming Court. It is a honor to even be voted onto the court. King and queen honors went to Luke Brignon and Candace Earp. Runners-up were Trent Wolfe and Kayla Ford and Aleigh Bessonett and Noel Tellez. The remaining 2016-2017 court included Douglas Smith, Isabella DeLong, Ashley Purser and Reed Hewitt. I also heard that we did win in the game that night against the Sulphur Bluff Bears. Good job, Hornets!

The elementary teachers and students have all moved in to their new classrooms. I know everyone is enjoying the new building. The last step is to pour the concrete parking lot on the east side of the building and everything will be complete.

My condolences to the Clark family. Doris LaVerne Clark, wife of Roger Clark, passed on Jan. 17 at Christus Mother Frances Hospital in Sulphur Springs. She and Roger have lived in Miller Grove for several years. Many of you may remember that Roger was a volunteer on Miller Grove VFD a few years ago. Funeral services were held Jan. 22 and Mrs. Clark was laid to rest on Jan. 25, at Dallas/Fort Worth National Cemetery. She is survived by her husband, two sons, and many other family members.

As you travel the highways and byways don't forget that all roads lead back home and back to Miller Grove.