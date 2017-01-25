Election: Two candidates file for Yantis ISD school board

A week into the filing period, Yantis Independent School District has had two candidates file for a place on the May 6 trustees ballot in Yantis.

Melissa Stephens filed her application Monday and April Johnson filed late Wednesday morning, according to the Yantis Independent School District elections officer. Stephens, the owner of Yantis Café, has lived in the district for 16 years. Johnson is a stay-at-home mom who has lived in the district for 11 years.

At stake are three seats on the school board, two full term seats held by Dwayne Attaway and Kay Glenn until May, and a two-year unexpired term. Mike Kenney was killed last year in a vehicle crash, months after being reelected to a fourth term on the school board; the first year of that term ends in May, leaving two years of that term to be served.

Candidate filing for a place on the May 6 ballot is ongoing from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays through Feb. 17, at YISD administrative office.