Early bird registration for Tanner Higgins Warrior Run ends Feb. 5

Registration has begun for the 5th Annual Tanner Higgins Warrior Run, held in honor of the U.S. Army Ranger killed in Afghanistan on April 14, 2012. This year’s event will be held Saturday, April 8, at Cooper Lake State Park’s South Sulphur Unit.

Registration is conducted through rctregister.com, the website for Race Chip Timing, the business that will handle official times for runners at the event.

By registering early, participants can save as much as $25; they are also guaranteed an event T-shirt. Early bird registration for $25 is ongoing through Feb. 5. The rate increases to $35 from Feb. 6-March 26, and will be $40 from March 27-April 6. Online registration will end at 8 a.m. April 7. The fee will be $50 on race day, and T-shirts will go to race day registrants only as long as supplies last. Each participant will also receive a finisher bracelet as they complete their run.

Registration forms are also available at Freedom Realty, 1428 South Broadway St. in Sulphur Springs; see Higgins' mom, Patti Stone Sells.

Funds raised benefit the Sgt. Tanner Higgins Military Memorial Fund, which awards monetary scholarships to area high school seniors joining the military upon completion of high school, and raises funds to offer financial and social support to veterans and their families.

“We gave out almost $10,000 last year. We were able to help a disabled veteran, transitioning soldier, a Gold Star mom, a veteran going through cancer treatment and three scholarships — one to Yantis High School valedictorian Shelby Shoemaker in the amount of $1,000 and two at Sulphur Springs High School, one to Mayra Zavala in the amount of $500 and one to Scott Galarza for $250,” said Sells. “That’s what this is all about. We are so thrilled to be able to help veterans, their families and Gold Star parents. The fund was created as an extension of the military to help our military by offering financial and social support beyond what the government offers to men and women of service and their families.”

The 5th Annual Tanner Higgins Warrior Run will begin with packet pick up at 7 a.m. April 8. Participants should park in one of the two large parking lots located at Gulls Bluff Day Use Area, located in Cooper Lake State Park at the South Sulphur Unit. Pre-race activities include the posting of the colors by Hopkins County Military Coalition at 8:15 a.m. The race will begin at 8:30 a.m. and feature a 5-mile Warrior Run and a Grunt Run.

First aid and emergency medical technicians will be available during the event if needed, and two water stations will be set up along the course.

Awards will be presented to the over-all and masters male and female winners as well as the the top male and female in the following age divisions: 15 years and under, 16-19 years, 20-29 years, 30-39 years, 40-49 years, 50-59 years, and 60 years and older.

Those who do not or are unable to participate in one of the runs can still show their support by stopping by the event at Cooper Lake on April 8 to enjoy the festivities. Live music will be provided by Chris Bevill. There will also be free snacks and drinks. A brown bag lunch will be available for a donation of $10.

Those attending should note there will be a $5 park admission fee for race spectators age 13 and older.

Donations from local businesses and individuals help cover costs of putting on the annual fundraiser so that proceeds go to the memorial fund to help veterans and Gold Star families. To become a sponsor or more information about the memorial fund, Sgt. Higgins or the Warrior Run, visit www.TannerStoneHiggins.com or InRemembranceOfTannerHiggins on Facebook.

Questions may be emailed to