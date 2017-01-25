Senior Citizen Center offering many upcoming programs

Many volunteers work hard alongside program director Karon Weatherman to provide a number of activities for adults ages 50 and older at the Senior Citizens Center.

Coming up, the SCC will serve as the venue for the Affiliated Driving School, offered Jan. 31, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for drivers of all ages. The class is typically utilized for ticket dismissal and to help lower liability insurance costs. The cost is $25 for those seeking a ticket dismissal and $15 for those hoping for a liability insurance discount for $15. Individuals taking the class for those reasons should contact the court in which their ticket was issued or their insurance provider to verify the class meets each’s individual requirements. The class is good for 3 years. To take the class, contact Karon Weatherman at 903-885-1661 prior to the class to register.

Senior adults age 50 and older are invited to a Valentine Brunch at the Senior Citizens Center, which includes food, fellowship and fun activities. The meal will be served at 11 a.m., but those planning to attend contact let Weatherman prior to the event to reserve a spot at the event as seats are limited. Rock Creek Health & Rehab is sponsoring the brunch.

A Winter 42 Tournament will also be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Senior Citizens Center.

“There will be cash prizes for you to win. If you are interested in signing up, please come in and fill out an entry form. Dominoes and tables are provided. You just need to pick your partner and sign up,” said Weatherman.

The cost to participate in the 42-tourney is $10 per person for early registration. The fee will go up to $25 per team starting Feb. 17. Lunch (pizza) also will be available for $5 per person. Checks should be made payable to SS Center Center. Contact Weatherman at 903-885-1661.

Weatherman is also taking name of Hopkins County residents age 90 years and older so they can be celebrated for reaching the milestone at the 12th Annual Clara Bridges 90+ Banquet Saturday, April 22, from noon to 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church Recreational Outreach Center (the ROC), 115 Putman St. The event sponsored by 1st Choice Home Health, Farmers Electric Cooperative and East Texas Physical Therapy includes each senior being recognized and lunch for the honoree and a spouse or family member. To register as senior, call Weatherman at 903-885-1661 or send an email to This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it .

Women age 60 and older are begin sought to compete in the 8th Annual Ms.Hopkins County Senior Classic Pageant, which will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 10 at League Street Church of Christ, 1100 South League St. Ladies compete in a judges’ interview, philosophy of life, evening gown (nice outfit) and talent categories. Winners are eligible to compete in the 2017 Ms. Texas Senior Classic Pageant. Sept. 22-24, at Holiday Inn in Tyler. Contact Weatherman at 903-885-1661 to register. Also, sponsors to help put on the annual pageant and cover the winner’s entry fee for the Ms. Texas Sr. Classic Pageant are also welcome.

In addition to offering weekly programs such as yoga, exercise class, bingo, tai chi and watercolor painting class, Senior Citizens Center staff and volunteers help coordinate special annual programs such as 42-tournaments, holiday brunches/parties, informative elder information classes, a senior citizens expo, Fall Festival Senior Citizens Day, the Clara Bridges banquet and Ms. Hopkins County Senior Pageant. It also serves as a meeting location for a number of civic and social groups after hours, and seasonal enrichment or educational programs for people of all ages.

For more information about these or other events hosted at the SCC or coordinated by its staff and volunteers, call 903-885-1661, send and email to This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it or stop by the center, 150 Martin Luther King Drive, weekdays through 3 p.m. Regular weekly activities are also listed on the Community Calendar in the News-Telegram on page 3 and can be found at online at http://sulphurspringssrce.wixsite.com/sulphur.