Flynn holding TEA accountable for implementation of HB 2804

State Rep. Dan Flynn is giving a failing grade to the implementation of a new grading system for schools.

Flynn, who represents Hopkins County, voted for the bill in the last Legislative session, but like many who supported the measure he is disappointed in the way it has been implemented.

The legislation — House Bill 2804 — established an A-F letter grading system for schools and school districts to officially implement by 2018. It passed the House by a vote of 119 yeas, 17 nays and 2 present not voting.

Flynn is at issue primarily with the administering and weighting of the state-mandated STAAR (State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness) tests.

“I am disappointed with both the STAAR testing system and how the Texas Education Agency has weighted test scores so heavily within the new A-F grading system,” Flynn said. “We all agree that schools must have accountability, but under this new system, good schools are receiving grades of C’s and lower due to the emphasis on standardized testing. It is imperative that legislators and TEA work together to improve this system so that all students can be adequately accounted for and well educated.”

The bill outlines three broad criteria that the grades should be based upon: improving student's preparedness to move on to the next grade level/secondary education; reducing the achievement gap among students from different racial, ethnic, and socioeconomic backgrounds; and informing parents and the community regarding campus and district performance.

Underneath those three pieces of criteria will be five domains that school districts and campuses must be evaluated on. These include: the results of assessment instruments required for graduation retaken by a student, the percentage of students who met the standard for annual improvement on the assessment instruments, the student academic achievement differentials among students from different racial, ethnic, and socioeconomic backgrounds, evaluating districts' graduation and dropout rates, and finally the performance related to community and student engagement (established by the community; not state).

“All in all, these are good criteria to be examining within Texas schools. However, what the bill leaves to the discretion of the Commissioner of Education is exactly how the grades should be calculated within those criteria, and how heavily ‘assessment instruments’ — or the STAAR test — will be weighted,” Flynn said. “I agree with many Texas teachers, parents and administrators who believe that STAAR is not a good representation of ‘annual improvement,’ especially for minorities and students with disabilities. The TEA has stated that ‘students will take STAAR with or without allowable accommodations.’ This means that students with disabilities are also taking STAAR or STAAR Alternate 2 and their scores are being factored in to the grade of the school, regardless of the test's disputed effectiveness. Of the four domains graded by TEA, STAAR test scores factor in to the first three domains and count for 65 percent of a school's overall grade.”

