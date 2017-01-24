C-P incumbents challenged for 3 seats on school board; that’s not the case so far for SSISD and Yantis ISD

Of the three school district accepting applications for candidacy in the May 6 school trustees elections, a contested race had developed in only one district.

Como-Pickton CISD

Como-Pickton Consolidated Independent School District has had four candidates file for three places on the school board.

At Como-Pickton, election official Lenise Boseman reported that Jessica Pegues Monday afternoon filed an application challenging incumbents Jim Murray, Mark Humphrey and Greg Anglin for their seats on the the school board.

Pegues is a teacher at Quitman ISD and former C-PCISD teacher. Murray is completing his ninth year on the school board and Anglin his eighth year. Mark Humphrey was appointed in August 2016 to fill the unexpired term of Beth Hankins, whose term would expire this May. However, Humphrey has previous experience on the school board, having served six years from 2003-2009, then five additional years from 2010-2015.

Candidate filing will continue until Feb. 17. Applications may be picked up and returned to Como-Pickton CISD Administration office from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday, through the filing deadline. The three candidates receiving the most votes at the conclusion of the May 6 election will be seated for a full term on the school board.

Sulphur Springs ISD

As of Tuesday morning, incumbents Robert Cody and Robbin Vaughn were the only candidates to file applications for a place on the May 6 trustees ballot in Sulphur Springs ISD, according to SSISD Election Officer Sandra Gibby.

Both incumbents were elected to the board in 2014. Cody, a corporate controller for GSC Enterprises Inc. in Sulphur Springs, currently serves as secretary of the school board. Vaughn, an officer with the 8th Judicial District Juvenile Probation Office in Sulphur Springs, currently serves as vice president of the school board and previously served as secretary of the school board.

Filing for candidacy for the two full three-year at-large trustees positions will continue during regular business hours weekdays through Feb. 17, in the Tax Office inside SSISD Administration Building, 631 Connally St.

Yantis ISD

Candidate filing is ongoing from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays until Feb. 17 at the Yantis ISD administration office for two full-term seats on that school board, and one two-year unexpired term.

Currently, Dwayne Attaway and Kay Glenn are seated in the full-term seats to be determined in the election, having been reelected in 2014 when their candidacy was unchallenged. Glenn is completing her second full term on the board and Attaway is completing his fourth. The unexpired term is the remaining two years of Mike Kenney's term on the board. Kenney was killed in a vehicle crash last year; he was elected to a fourth term in May 2016

The election officer was not at school Tuesday for an update on candidate filing. At last reporting, however, no one had filed.