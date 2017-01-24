Flags to be flown at half staff Jan. 25 in honor of Capt. Gene Cernan, last man to walk on moon

The flags on Celebration Plaza and around town will be flown at half staff Wednesday, Jan. 25, to honor United States Navy Capt. Eugene “Gene” Cernan, who died Monday, Jan. 16, in Houston at age 82.

Gov. Greg Abbott issued an order last week encouraging “individuals, businesses, municipalities, counties and other political subdivisions and entities” to fly their Texas and U.S. flags at half-staff “as a sign of honor, respect and unity” on Jan. 25, the day of Capt. Cernan’s interment to Texas State Cemetery “in honor and respect of the life and public service of U.S. Navy Captain Gene Cernan.”

Hopkins County Marine Corps League will join others across the state in honoring Cernan’s service by lowering the flags to half-staff on Celebration plaza Wednesday morning; the state and U.S. flags will remain at half-staff until Thursday morning.

“As an astronaut, Captain Cernan played an important role in the exploration of space and in the development of the aerospace industry in Texas. He was the last man to set foot on the moon and his final resting place will be in the Texas State Cemetery. As such, it seems fitting that flags in Texas should be flown at half-staff on the day of his interment,” Abbott noted in the request.

Cernan flew three times in space, including going to the moon twice. He was the second American to walk in space and the last human to leave his footprints on the moon.

He and Commander Thomas P. Stafford piloted the Gemini 9 mission, three-day flight in June 1966. Cernan logged more than two hours outside the orbiting capsule.

Cernan was also a lunar module pilot in May 1969 for Apollo 10, “the first comprehensive lunar-orbital qualification and verification test of the lunar lander.”

In December 1972, Cernan commanded the Apollo 17 mission, the last human mission to the moon. Cernan scratched his daughter's initials on the lunar surface beside his footprints before he returned to the lunar module. During that mission, the crew of Apollo 17 took the iconic photo of Earth, which showed the entire hemisphere or whole earth fully illuminated; the Blue Marble photo is still used today.