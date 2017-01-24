17 new members inducted into National Technical Honor Society

Sulphur Springs High School Monday evening honored 17 students’ achievements in career and technical classes by inducting them into the Geral Kennedy Chapter of the National Technical Honor Society.

NTHS is designed to recognize outstanding student achievement in career and technology. The purpose of the group is to encourage higher scholastic achievement, cultivate a desire for personal excellence, and help top students find success in today's highly competitive workplace.

The technical honor society is built on eight basic principles: knowledge, skill, honesty, service, responsibility, scholarship, citizenship and leadership. Introducing the principles Monday evening during a candle ceremony were chapter members.

SSHS Director of College and Career Readiness Jenny Arledge recognized Kendall Blake, Spencer Brewer, Zackery Burgin, Natalie Cruz, Peyton Dietze, Riley Farley, Kate Flores, Leslie Garcia, Mollie Gibbins, Gisselle Gonzalez, Danielle Hughes, Maggie McGlamery, Emily Nance, Kate Potts, Jessica Rivera, Anna Sapaugh and Samantha Vargas as new members. The pledge of membership was issued to those new members present.

Recognized as returning members were Cindy Arellano, Sarah Berning, Treasurer Summer Brooks, Matthew Calhoun, Hannah Crowson, Jaye Doughtie, Mandy Eckhardt, Destiny Godbolt, Abbey Martin, Tori Mattison, Tori Moore, Vice-President Rodolfo Perez, Easton Silman, Faith Singleton, Emma Boyett, Secretary Story Thompson and President Anne-Marie Winborn.

The Sulphur Springs chapter of NTHS is named after Geral Kennedy, an educator for 37 years, 19 of which were spent at SSHS. He became the first vocational director in the 1966-67 school year. He was instrumental in the development of the vocational agriculture program at SSHS from the machine shop and marketing to vocational education hardship classes.

In order to become a member of the Geral Kennedy Chapter of NTHS, students must meet several criteria including: be a junior or senior at SSHS; maintain a minimum of a 3.5 grade point average or higher; have three career and technology education class credits or be enrolled in three CTE classes; belong to a career and technology student organization, such as Business Professionals of America, Family, Career and Community Leaders of America, Future Farmers of America or Health Occupations Students of America; continue to remain in good standing with CTE; be involved in one community service project with CTE; and be involved in one group project a year to be determined by NTHS members, according to NTHS chapter advisor Debbie Stribling.

Refreshments were prepared and provided after the ceremony by SSHS Cats Culinary Cuisine students.

Career and technology education teachers include Brad Abell, Joel Bailey, Jennifer Carter, Christina Davis, Melissa Evart, Bob Halter, Paula Hass, John Holland, J.T. Luper, Brandon Nelson, Megan Price, Nancy Reese, Demetra Robinson, Heath Robinson, Lynn Smith, Harold Smithson, Tracy Stewart, Lacie Stracener, Debbie Stribling, Nick Wiggins and Gina Wilder. Carol McChesnee is the CTE secretary.