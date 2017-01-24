Texas A&M Singing Cadets in concert locally Feb. 17

Hopkins County Area Aggie Moms’ Club is sponsoring a concert Friday, Feb. 17, featuring the Texas A&M Singing Cadets, Texas A&M University's premier men's chorus.

Internationally known as the "Voice of Aggieland," the Singing Cadets are the busiest collegiate choral group in the United States.

“The Singing Cadets take tremendous pride in spreading the great name of Texas A&M all over the world. Founded in 1893, the Singing Cadets have a rich history that is full of tradition, which you will get a small taste of in the concert to be held on Friday, Feb. 17, at 7 p.m. at Central Baptist Church in Sulphur Springs,” states a press release from Hopkins County Area Aggie Moms’ Club President Juli Woolley.

Tickets are available from any local Aggie Moms’ Club member and can be purchased at the downtown locations of City National Bank and Alliance Bank for $5 each.

All proceeds will be used to offset the cost of the concert and go toward a local scholarship for students attending and/or planning to attend Texas A&M-College Station.

For more information contact Juli Woolley at 512-755-4925 or This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it .