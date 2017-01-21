Adventure Awaits on the Pacific Crest Trail

Cedric Standbridge took 6 month hike up the West Coast

Cedric Standbridge has what his grandmother Billie Ruth Standbridge of Sulphur Springs considers an adventurous spirit.

Perhaps the 20-year-old’s upbringing contributed. Cedric has lived in various locations around the world. His dad’s work required the family to move about every four years. He was born in England, but has lived in McKinney, Japan, Dubai and California. However, Cedric and his parents, Morgan and Angeline Standbridge, consider Texas home.

Cedric admits when he dreams of the future, it’s not of an office job or a routine career indoors. He wants live life to the fullest, to test himself against the elements, to have adventures and journey where many only talk about going.

“A couple of months prior to my high school graduation — I’m 20 now — I had all these crazy adventures planned. I wanted to build a sail boat and sail across the Atlantic. I wanted to dirt bike across America,” Cedric Standbridge said.

Last year, he kick started his dreams of adventure by spending six months hiking on the 2,650-mile Pacific Crest Trail.

He had been selling memberships in a gym as he worked toward being a fitness trainer, as well as working at a restaurant, when last spring, he became discontent.

“I realized one day I’m just not living, not living up to life like I’d planned,” said Standbridge. “I had applied for this hiking permit after my dad and I saw this movie, ‘A Walk in the Woods.’ He said, ‘You should do that — it’s something you would do.’ So, I applied but I completely forgot about it; 13 days before my departure — you’re supposed to leave a certain time for your permit, April 7 — I remembered I had this permit. If I was going to do it, I had to put in my two weeks notice the following day. It was a lot to think about. I thought about it for one whole day and I put in my notice at both jobs. It was really something hard to do because that was my life, what I’d worked up to.”

So, Standbridge spent the next two weeks buying gear, had his parents drop him off in Campo, Calif., at the Mexican border on April 7, 2016. Permits in hand, he began a six-month journey hiking the Pacific Crest Trail through the Western United States. The PCT is 2,650 miles from Mexico to Canada through California, Oregon and Washington and includes desert, glacial expanses of the Sierra Nevada, deep forests and vistas of volcanic peaks in the Cascade Range.

Last year, Standbridge was among 5,657 people from all 50 states and 41 countries who were issued long-distance permits. PCT Association notes fewer than 5,000 people have reported completing the trail. He completed all except about 300 miles of it, cutting the trip short a bit early for “a non-serious family reason.”

He said it was quite an experience, with a steep learning curve. He’d done a little hiking before, but nothing of that magnitude. He had saved $3,000 to purchase a dirt bike — all he had at the time — but instead spent it on gear for the hike.

“I focused on lightweight gear because I have mono sclerosis and weak knees. I was thinking can I even do this? So that’s why I bought really light weight gear,” he said. “I hadn’t really tested my gear at all. I wasn’t familiar with it.”

Standbridge’s first day was quite memorable and showed just how unprepared he was. He showed up at the border with 8 liters of water, but less than a half-mile in, he offloaded part of it because it was just too heavy. He had gotten a late start, so very soon it started getting dark and raining.

He looked for a “campsite” for the night — just a space on the side of the trail big enough for a hiker to bed down for the night. So, he went off trail just a little ways, slipped on rocks and fell on his back.

“I remember thinking, this trail is gonna beat me,” Standbridge said. “It’s already beaten me and it’s only been six hours. So I set up my camp and I made it through the first night.”

He didn’t let that fall deter him. He got up the next morning and started again, making adjustments as he moved northward through California along the trail, ladapting to conditions. The first thing was to lighten his load, because even though his gear was “lightweight,” after a day on the trail, even that will wear on hikers.

After reducing the volume of water he carried, Standbridge eventually got rid of his stove. He drilled holes in things such as his toothbrush and pencil to make them just a bit lighter. He reduced his clothing to the bare minimum 1-2 pairs of underwear, two pairs of socks, one shirt and one pair of pants.

With a “town” located about every 100 miles, he’d sometimes wash his clothes there and stock up on rations. He learned the faster he hiked, the less food he had to carry. And, hikers get used to the “trail smell.”

He went through six pairs of shoes throughout the trip, starting off in boots but he quickly learned that wasn’t a good idea with his narrow heel.

“I had blisters after blisters. Behind my heel, I had a blister the size of a pingpong ball one time. Underneath that one, another blister that was just as big. The most frustrating part is that I had taken care of myself as well as I could. I would stretch every day. When I felt a spot rubbing that would lead to a blister I would put moleskin on it to prevent that. After all that care, I was in complete agony,” Standbridge recalled.

After the second pair of boots he tried, he realized he had narrow heels which prevents the boot from properly cupping them, creating blisters. So, he switched to a lighter pair of shoes that were more or less tennis shoes. Because of the prolonged boot wear, he had little strength in his feet, which still meant gaining muscle. He said traveling over the rocky trail in the Sierra Nevadas was especially difficult. He eventually switched to a different type of boot-like shoe, and even got as much as 1,000 miles of wear out of a pair of shoes. He said his feet are a whole new shape and size now, changed by the trail.

The journey, he said, was worth a little discomfort and a lot of fun.

Standbridge started out taking photos off all of the beautiful natural sites on his smartphone, but after a short while all but quit out of frustration. The pictures, he noted, didn’t look like what he was seeing — they just couldn’t fully capture the amazing sunrises, sunset, mountain peaks and terrain.

He met people from all over the world, making friends of all ages and backgrounds. He really enjoyed learning where they came from and their reasons for hiking the PCT. He said aside from a 10-year-old traveling with his mom, and another 19-year-old everyone else on the trail was older than him.

Standbridge traveled with a group of friends he met for about a month, and another guy he met on the trail for another month. A 70-year-old inspired him; he hopes to be in that good of shape when he’s that age. He also met 65-year-old, who said he was one of the first to travel the trail years ago; his account gave Standbridge a better appreciation of the gear he did have — when the other man first made the trek, his gear weighed about 70 pounds.

Standbridge’s traveling companion for about three months of the hike was a young woman named Ellie. Both had obtained the required permits and together made the day-climb up Mount Whitney, the tallest summit in the contiguous United States at 14,500 feet.

Not equipped to go up the mountain chutes, they took the switchbacks that crisscrossed through one side. Right away, it became apparent just how slippery it was; one slip and a hiker can go over the cliff and either fall to their death or “regret being alive,” he said.

“Once we made it to the top of the climb, we learned we had another 2 miles to go to get to the top. 30 mph ice-cold winds and lots of ice and rocks made the 2 miles last an eternity, especially since we had cold feet and hands,” Standbridge posted on June 20 on the blog he kept sporadically through his hike. (Check it out at https://cedricsworldblog.wordpress.com)

Because of the lateness of the day, they immediately made for the small shack atop Mount Whitney, where they spent the cold night clothed in every piece of clothing they had — including rain gear. After resting for a short while, they began to hear rats in the rafters. One climbed down the wall and ate Standbridge’s trail mix. Before departing the other side of Whitney, they took time to appreciate the view.

“It was amazing, looking out on the whole world,” Standbridge said, adding that while he took pictures, they “ just did not do it justice.”

Standbridge earned a trail name after recounting a night encounter while camping near a creek off a rather loud river in northern California. He was just getting ready to sleep when he remembered he’d forgotten to get water. So he went to the creek to get it, which is where he thinks his intruder first noticed him.

He was almost asleep under his tarp when he heard a loud noise and felt a pressure on the top of his legs. It took about 30 seconds trying to locate his small headlight, which he’d stashed in his backpack, before he realized what had happened.

“I shine my light to find half of my tarp had completely collapsed and was just sitting on my legs. The two of six stakes that hold up my tarp had been ripped out of the ground. I realize: A COUGAR HAD JUST JUMPED ON TOP OF ME. I remembered there was a huge log 3 feet high, just 2 feet from the fallen side my tarp,” he posted on his blog about the incident.

He began shaking and realized the gravity of the situation: he was naked inside his tent and completely defenseless. So, he did the only thing he could think of, he began making a lot of noise.

He tentatively stuck his hand out of the tarp to re-stake the two fallen posts to get the tarp back up. Then he got dressed, found his emergency whistle, wrapped his forearm in thermal clothes as extra protection and took the end of a partially broken hiking pole to use as a spear if needed.

After half an hour, he heard something running toward him from the opposite direction. The movement ceased about four feet from his tarp edge, six feet from his head. Standbridge could hear the animal scraping through the rocks. He blew his whistle, and made a lot of noise to try to scare it away. He continued to be noisy all night, terrified.

“I saw where the Lion had ripped up the ground, where it came to a sudden stop. I can safely say this was officially my WORST night on the PCT so far,” he posted on his blog.

He has no doubt it was a mountain lion that had seen or smelled him when he went for water near its hunting ground and came to check him out.

After reading his blog, other hikers started calling him Cougar, and it stuck.

Walking through tall dry grass and desert and not being able to see, only hear rattlesnakes moving nearby, was also a bit hair-razing. One snake got a little too close for comfort at one point, but Standbridge escaped without experiencing its venom.

And, Standridge even had to hike through rain and a hail storm, soaked cold to the point he could barely feel his feet enough to move ahead another step. He put his hands under his arms as he hiked to try to make them warmer: he had a hard time feeling his fingers too. His sleeping bag got wet so he had to sit under his tarp and shake it dry through the night.

Standbridge hoped to avoid some of the worse weather approaching further north on the trail as it continued from Oregon to Washington, so he decided to fly to Canada, then hike south from Washington back to Crater Lake in Oregon.

“I hiked north all the way up north through California to Crater Lake in Oregon, where my folks came to visit me for my birthday,” he explained. “I went home for a few days [in mid-August]. We live in Southern California, then I flew to Vancouver. I had a terrible time getting into Canada.”

He found out that you can’t enter the trail in Canada to hike south; you have to start on the U.S. side because of border laws. After three hours with immigration agents in Canada, Standbridge was finally released. He hitchhiked, rode buses and slept on the side of the road to get to the PCT portal in Washington.

Standbridge completed his journey back to Oregon in October, and said while it was challenging at times he’d like to one day join the list (which currently contains only 88 names) of people who have hiked the entire PCT more than once.

He says he benefitted from it in so many ways, some that he’s still grasping.

It taught him to believe in himself, that he could do whatever he set his mind to do. And, his message to others is, if he could do it so can they, even as rough and ragged a journey as it was at times.

“It’s so beautiful. Every day is a day in paradise, of happiness,” he said.

Through trail friends, he was able to share cost of hotel rooms along the way, which provided shelter from the weather and a shower.

“It was so incredible! It was so great for me and everybody,” Standbridge said. “I’ve grown so much as a person. I’d recommend it for anyone. I appreciate every day.”

He said he learned to be happy and to live in the moment. It gave him an appreciation for the things most people take for granted — having a steady food source such as a refrigerator or pantry full of food and a store around the corner to purchase more, running water from the faucet, being able to sleep under shelter without threat to personal safety. “Nothing else matters,” he said.

His message is to live life to the fullest every minute. Be happy with what you have. Be present in this moment; fight to stay in the moment because really it’s the only guaranteed time we have. And, if you’re not happy, change that, he advises.

In fact, Standbridge said his six-month hike only served to further whet his adventurer’s appetite for the next challenge. He still wants to bike across the country and build a ship to travel the world, but after his experience hiking, his bucket list only grows bigger daily.

His current plans are to get on a commercial fishing boat to begin earning money for his next adventure. As one of only four students in his high school class who hasn’t gone to college, he won’t rule it out in the future. But, ultimately, he’d love to have a career that would pay him to pursue his passions while helping others fulfill their thirst for adventure by leading outdoor expeditions.