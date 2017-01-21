10 SSHS students advance from region to state in BPA

7 individuals, 2 teams named state alternates

Of the 28 career and technical education students from Sulphur Springs High School who attended the Business Professionals of America 2017 Regional Leadership

Conference, 10 advanced to state, and seven additional individuals and two teams were named state alternates.

"I couldn't be more proud of the students from Sulphur Springs,” said Heath Robinson, a chapter advisor who teaches principles of arts and audio/visual along with principles of information technology. “They demonstrated hard work and business acumen, skills that will stay with them for a lifetime."

The 28 SSHS students represent the four local BPA chapters. They joined more than 350 BPA members from Area 1 Region 3, to compete in events designated in the Workplace Skills Assessment Program at the regional conference Jan. 14 at Plano West Senior High School. All SSHS students strongly represented SSHS in their various BPA events, according to information provided by BPA advisor Tracy Stewart.

The 10 state qualifiers earned the privilege to compete at the state level in March by placing in the top four of a written event or top two of a judged event. State qualifiers include Aubrey Benson, Spencer Brewer, Lydia Burleson, Mandy Eckhardt, Dylan Joiner, Hannah Morrill, Rodolfo Perez, Joshua Snyder, Elizabeth Vega and Anne-Marie Winborn.

Advancing to state with their individual first place wins at region are Benson in administrative support and Joiner for his economic research project.

Second place state qualifiers included Burleson in advanced word processing; Eckhardt, economic research project; Snyder, JAVA programming; and Winborn, administrative support research project.

Morrill placed third in basic office systems and procedures, qualifying her for state.

Fourth place finishers headed to state include Brewer in personal financial management; Perez, banking and finance; and Vega, intermediate word processing.

Seven individuals also earned state alternate honors by placing in the top six and two teams were named as state alternates by placing in the top four of their judged events, Stewart noted. Five of the state qualifiers — Brewer, Vega, Burleson, Eckhardt and Perez — were also on the teams named as state alternates.

Students named as state alternates based on their individual scores were Cindy Arellano, Salvador Brito, Zackery Burgin, Natalie Cruz, Elijah Drum, Belinda Flores and Emily Johnson.

Johnson was named as an alternate after placing third in administrative support.

Arellano and Burgin were named alternates for fourth place finishes, Arellano in advanced interview skills and Burgin in extemporaneous speech.

Cruz’s fifth place finish in human resource management, Drum’s fifth place finish in graphic design promotion and Flores’ fifth place finish in digital media production resulted in each being named state alternates.

Also named an alternate was Brito, who finished sixth in entrepreneurship.

The third place presentation management team, consisting of Brewer, Burgin, Vega and Israel Hernandez, was named state alternate.

Making up the fourth ranked presentation management team named as a state alternate were Burleson, Eckhardt, Johnson and Perez.

Additional SSHS competitors included: Felipe Alba, Shelby Aulsbrook, Thalia Gonzales and Israel Hernandez in banking and finance; Madison Caprarotta and Alberto Ibarra, presentation management; Alissa Sotelo and Lucia Yanez, graphic design promotion; Leslie Garcia, medical office procedures; Madison O'Kelly, personal financial management; Ana Tellez, legal office procedures; and Dylan Joiner, Alissa Sotelo and Anne-Marie Winborn, presentation management team.

SSHS students recognized for serving as local BPA officers for the 2016-2017 school year are Dylan Joiner, president; Anne-Marie Winborn, vice-president; Lydia Burleson, secretary; Natalie Cruz, treasurer; Mandy Eckhardt, reporter; Aubrey Benson, historian; Felipe Alba, fundraiser chairperson; and Salvador Brito, community service chairperson.