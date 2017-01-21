Filing has begun for 3 C-P school board seats

Three seats on the Como-Pickton school board will be up for election this spring, and the filing period is now open for prospective candidates.

The three current members of the Como-Pickton Consolidated Independent School District Board of Trustees whose terms are ending are Jim Murray, Mark Humphrey and Greg Anglin, according to Lenise Boseman, the district’s business manager. Each seat carries a four-year term.

To file as a candidate for a position on the board, applicants can pick up a packet from the CPCISD Administration Office from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays through Feb. 17.

The school board election will be held May 6.