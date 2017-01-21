Beta Sigma Phi accepting Woman of the Year nominations

Nominations are being accepted by Beta Sigma Phi for Woman of the Year. The deadline to submit an entry is Sunday, Feb. 5.

Xi Nu Iota, the local chapter of Beta Sigma Phi, has presented the award every year since 1976 at the Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce Membership Banquet.

The award is generally presented to a woman who goes above and beyond the call of duty to make the community a better place to live. However, there is no single criteria for the award. If anything, the organization takes pride in recognizing women who have touched the lives of many in a variety of ways.

Nominees must be Hopkins County residents and be active in different activities such as church, volunteer work and other endeavors. She cannot be chosen for her job-related work.

The nomination must include a letter explaining why that person is deserving of the award.

Nomination forms for Woman of the Year are available at the Chamber of Commerce office at 300 Connally St. Nominations should be submitted in writing by mail to: Woman of the Year, Beta Sigma Phi Organization, c/o Jimmie McIntire, P.O. Box 72, Sulphur Springs, Texas 75483.

The award will be presented at the 91st Annual Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce Membership Banquet, on Thursday, Feb. 16, at 6:30 p.m. at Hopkins County Regional Civic Center.