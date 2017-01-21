Bright Star Christian student makes Four States Honor Band

Parker Tillery, son of Michael and Amanda Tillery and lead trumpeter in the Bright Star Christian School Band, was awarded a position in the Four States Honor Concert Band. Only students in grades 10-12 can audition for a chair in the band.

"Parker is an inspiration to future B.S.C.S. band members to work toward Four States honor band in years to come,” said Bright Star Band Director Richard Shanks.

Tillery auditioned and was selected Jan. 12. The then rehearsed Jan. 12, 13 and 14 for the FSHCB concert which was performed 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14. at the Texas High School Sullivan Performing Arts Center in Texarkana.

"This has been an experience I will never forget. I plan to place in Four-States next year," Parker responded when asked about being named to the honor concert band

The concert was held in the Performing Arts Center in Texarkana, where more than 200 band students from the states of Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana and Oklahoma performed in two concert bands and one jazz band.