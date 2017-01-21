Burgin, Sellers file for city council

A former Sulphur Springs City Council member and a current one have both filed for seats on the council in the May election.

Former Sulphur Springs City Council member Brad Burgin filed as a candidate for Place 6 on council, while incumbent John Sellers has signed up for Place 7.

Place 6 is currently held by former mayor Kayla Price.

Burgin currently sits on the Sulphur Springs Zoning Board of Adjustments. He served on the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission from 1997 to 2001, when he was elected to a seat on the council and served as mayor in 2004.

Incumbent Place 7 Councilman John Sellers is running for an additional term on the city council. Sellers was first elected to the council in 2011 and reelected in 2104.

Potential candidates have until 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, to file for a place on the ballot. Candidate packets may be picked up at Sulphur Springs City Hall, 210 North Davis St., weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The city election will be held May 6.