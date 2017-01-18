Filing for SS, Yantis school boards opens Wednesday, continues through Feb. 17

Filing for candidacy in at least two local school districts’ May 6 trustees elections opened Wednesday morning.

Sulphur Springs ISD

Incumbents Robert Cody and Robbin Vaughn, by 9 a.m. Wednesday, had both filed applications for a place on the ballot for the two full three-year term seats on Sulphur Springs Independent School District Board of Trustees.

Both incumbents were elected to the board in 2014, defeating Tammy Cooper’s bid for reelection to the school board. Cody, a corporate controller for GSC Enterprises Inc. in Sulphur Springs, serves as secretary of the school board. Vaughn, a juvenile probation officer with the 8th Judicial District Juvenile Probation Office in Sulphur Springs, currently serves as vice president and previously served as secretary of the school board.

Filing for candidacy for the two at-large seats on the school board will continue during regular business hours weekdays through Friday, Feb. 17. Applications are available from Sandra Gibby in the tax office at SSISD Administration Building, 631 Connally St. The election will be held Saturday, May 6.

Yantis ISD

Yantis Independent School District is scheduled to hold an election May 6 for three seats on the school board, two for full terms on the board and one for a two-year unexpired term. No one had yet to file candidacy for the YISD election at noon Wednesday.

Currently, Dwayne Attaway and Kay Glenn are seated in the full-term seats to be determined in the election, having been reelected in 2014 when their candidacy was unchallenged. Glenn is completing her second full term on the board and Attaway is completing his fourth.

The unexpired term is the remaining two years of Mike Kenney's term on the board; Kenney was killed in a vehicle crash last year.

Candidate filing opened Wednesday, and will continue from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays until Feb. 17 at the Yantis Independent School District administration office.