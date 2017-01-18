Hicks, Stribling partner to promote ‘Say Yes to FCS’

Hopkins County AgriLife Extension Agent Johanna Hicks and Sulphur Springs High School teacher Debbie Stinson Stribling are very passionate about family and consumer sciences education.

Their dedication has resulted in each being recognized at state conferences for achievements in their fields of work.

Stribling teaches career and technology education classes, including child development, principles of education and training, instructional practices in education and training, and a practicum in education and training. She is also an advisor for the SSHS chapter of Family, Career and Community Leaders of America Chapter and National Technical Honor Society sponsor.

Hicks as the FCS agent for Hopkins County hosts workshops and regular programs in the community, including marriage education workshops, summer STEM camps, diabetes education, parenting education, serving on committees, sewing workshops, holiday crafts programs, various 4-H projects and club activities, master wellness programs, Kids Safe Saturday, health and parent fairs, childcare conferences and other activities.

Stribling, who will finish her 26th year of teaching this spring, was named FCS Teachers Association of Texas’ Region III Teacher of the Year for the second time in eight years, and went on to be named FCSTAT’s Teacher of the Year for the entire state last spring.

Hicks recently at the state level received a Better Living for Texans award for her nutrition education program.

At the national level, Hicks received recognition for her marriage education workshops, a program that helps couples learn to communicate, work and plan together. She has taught the free one-day workshop at least once quarterly for the last seven years. The program not only saves couples $60 on the cost of a marriage license — the state waives that portion of the fee for couples who complete the course and show a certificate when applying for their marriage license — but it also cuts down on the waiting period.

“2015 was a real good year for that. We had 29 couples that completed it. It’s gaining momentum,” said Hicks, who hosted five Twogether in Texas Marriage Education Workshops in 2016. “It’s state-wide. I think there are other certified providers but they don’t offer theirs on a regular basis and a lot of times they’ll refer their couples to my classes.”

While the two women appreciate being recognized, they’re quick to point out that’s not their goal. They have very different, yet somewhat similar jobs, and often find opportunities to work together to promote or host events with a focus on FCS topics both cover.

The marriage education workshops, for instance, are also mentioned in one of the classes Stribling teaches.

“We just talked about that in class because that’s in the PAPA [Parenting and Paternity Awareness class] curriculum,” Stribling noted. “From the state attorney general’s office under relationships, it talks about how you can go to you Extension office and get the Twogether in Texas,” Stribling noted.

Stribling helps coordinate programs to give hands-on application to the curriculum and in mid-October took a large group of FCCLA students to the State Fair of Texas and helped coordinate a blood drive at the high school.

“That’s where her program and my program are similar,” Hicks said. “We also have contests on the county, district and state levels. There are things with food challenges, fashion and public speaking, photography — just all different categories of 4-H. So I understand where she’s coming from on the local, county, district and state level.”

Stribling also serves on the Hopkins County’s Texas AgriLife Extension Office’s FCS Committee and is often called upon by Extension staff to recruit FCS student volunteers to help with projects and programs such as a fashion show, teaching a sewing class, and working with 4-H teams on nutrition and etiquette units. Kerri Bowles, Region 8 career and technology education specialist, often contacts Stribling and her students to help with FCS and FCCLA programs.

This school term, Hicks and Stribling are partnering to further share their passion for FCS through local promotion of “Say Yes to FCS,” a national movement to promote family and consumer sciences by making high school students and community members more aware of just how many careers fall under the FCS heading, and to encourage people to pursue careers in those fields.

“We have been collaborating on ‘Says Yes to FCS.’ I was at a teacher conference sitting in a workshop and they were talking about the big promotion they were doing because the state FCCLA, our student organization is also doing this as is the American Association of FCS, along with out teacher organization FCST,” Stribling said.

“And the National Association of Extension FCS is, too,” Hicks added. “Basically, it’s a big push for high school students to begin considering careers in family and consumer sciences. They have sports signing days, where they’ll sign on with a college; so in the spring we’re going to do FCS signing day. The kids that commit to majoring in a family and consumer sciences-related field, we’ll meet with those and have pictures, just like they do with the athletes,” Hicks explained.

“So many times people think family and consumer sciences is all about cooking and sewing, and it’s not. It’s so much more,” Stribling emphasized.

While FCS can include cooking and sewing, there are a multitude of other interests and careers that fall under the FCS heading.

“It can be about nutrition, dietetics, fashion design, fashion coordinator, interior design, architecture, child advocate — even people at CASA, day care workers, hospitality, teachers — a lot of careers,” Stribling added.

Texas AgriLife Extension FCS programs focus on health and safety, housing, aging, food and nutrition, child development, 4-H and youth, family relations, money management, family business management and military families.

FCS courses can be found within career clusters for human services; agriculture, food and natural resources; education; finance; health science; hospitality and tourism; STEM — science, technology, engineering and mathematics; architecture and construction; and marketing, sales and services.

Youth organizations, such as 4-H under the direction of FCS Extension Agents and FCCLA embedded within the FCS classroom, allow members to address individual, family, and community needs in experiences that expand and demonstrate knowledge and skills. Educators prepare their students or other audiences for family life, work life, and careers in consumer studies and retailing; family and consumer sciences; food science; nutrition and wellness; hospitality services and culinary arts; housing and interior design; human development and family studies; personal and family finance; and textiles, apparel and design, Hicks pointed out.

“We have some good kids here in Hopkins County and Sulphur Springs,” Hicks noted. “They strive to make good grades. They strive to excel. Those are often the kids that don’t get the publicity [some others receive.] We do have some really super kids not only in FCCLA but 4-H.”

“Yes, anything, everything,” Stribling adds. “Kids find their niche. That’s what I like about family and consumer sciences is that it’s got everything in it. If kids can find their niche anywhere, they can usually find it with us. We have something for everybody.”

“There’s a saying that’s been around for years and it’s on the FCS shirts that we have. It says, ‘Family and consumer sciences – without us you’d be uneducated, hungry, homeless, broke, dysfunctional and naked.’ That pretty much says it all. FCS: without us you would be all of those,” Stribling said.

“And it’s not just a female thing,” Stribling pointed out.

Just as females can take classes and pursue careers in agriculture and criminal justice, males also enroll in classes and pursue careers in FCS — an equal opportunity field that welcomes people from all socioeconomic backgrounds, religious affiliations, ethnicities and genders.

“Over the AgriLife family development and resource management is Dr. Stephen Green. The state person is a guy. His degree was in family studies. He’s the head guru over all state FCS programs,” Hicks said. “Our state Better Living for Texas coordinator is Jon Perrott. It’s not just for females.”

“We just want to promote the FCS field because it does make an impact on people’s lives,” Hicks said.

Collaborative efforts to promote “Say Yes to FCS,” have included hosting an exhibit booth during the Fall Festival, providing information, bookmarks and other materials to promote the FCS careers.

At the state level, as eighth graders begin selecting high school endorsements FCS teachers try to make them aware of the many FCS courses available to them within their chosen career clusters. And each year, they try to provide returning high school students some information about different FCS classes that are offered and fall under that endorsement.

One additional push under the “Say Yes to FCS” which Hicks and Stribling are helping to promote is a need for more FCS professionals. Both products of FCS classes taught by teachers who inspired them to follow in their footsteps, Hicks and Stribling wholeheartedly embrace that part of the promotion.

“Family and consumer sciences teachers are leaving and they’re just closing the department behind them,” Stribling said. “It’s hard in education in general right now. Because of all the mandates and all the paperwork, teaching’s not near as fun as it used to be. But, for family and consumer sciences teachers there is a big push right now.”

“They are needing teachers, but also Extension family and consumer sciences agents. We need good quality agents on board just like they need good quality teachers,” Hicks said.

Stribling says the duties of an effective FCS professional are far more than simply teaching curriculum in the classroom. There are lots of long hours that FCS teachers, like Extension Agents and other teachers, put in but don’t necessarily get paid money for.

“It’s not just 8 to 5, it’s weekends and it’s all year long,” Stribling said of teaching. “They think we teach August through May. That’s so wrong. It’s a lifelong commitment with lots of long hours and not a lot of praise, but is always interesting, sometime challenging and even ‘routine’ days aren’t. I wouldn’t do anything else.”

The payoff for FCS professionals can’t be measured monetarily.

“I get paid when kids come back and say thank you. It may take them 10 or 12 years though. They come back and say thank you, or I remember you. I remember in your class making pajama pants or whatever, I remember you,” Stribling noted.

Indeed, seeing the students and community members you’ve worked with succeed at a new task or excel in an area is a reward beyond a paycheck, Hicks notes.

“One of my former 4-Hers is teaching FCCLA in another school (Detroit.) That’s one of those cases where we taught her and now she’s teaching others. It makes you feel good when you see someone who is kind of following your footsteps,” said Hicks.

Hicks and Stribling will join their colleagues across the country in May as they host an FCS signing day to recognize local students who are planning to go into an FCS field, to recognize their acceptance into training or college and any scholarships or financial rewards they may be given to help them pursue their goal.

The pair concluded by asking students and community residents who “have any interest at all in relationships, health, wellness budgeting, children, financing” to “just consider going into the family consumer sciences field because there are so many careers you can do with it.

“We’re just trying to get the word out any and every way way we can,” said Stribling, encouraging those interested in FCS to contact her at SSHS or Hicks at the Extension office to find out about opportunities available.