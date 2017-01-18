More than 100 recognized for contributions in King’s spirit

More than 100 people were honored for their contributions to Hopkins County in the spirit exemplified by civil rights leader the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during the 26th Annual MLK Awards Ceremony at Morning Chapel Missionary Baptist Church Monday night.

Featured speaker Dr. Kenneth “Rock” Clinton, retired professor of Sociology and Criminal Justice at Texas A&M University-Commerce, spoke of the lessons King taught in a time when “it was the only choice.”

King’s nonviolent demonstration in Birgmingham, Ala., was a “turning point” in not only his — but also the nation’s — promotion of civil rights. The Birmingham Movement culminated in widely publicized confrontations between young black students and white authorities, resulting in about 1,000 arrests. The movement directly paved the way for the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibited racial discrimination in hiring practices and public services throughout the U.S.

In August of that year, King led the March on Washington, in which he delivered his eloquent “I Have a Dream” speech in front of the Lincoln Memorial.

Others who participated in the evening included Texas A&M-Commerce President Dr. Ray Keck, master of ceremonies, and Dr. LaVelle Hendricks, pastor of East Caney Baptist Church and organizer of the first local MLK Awards ceremony, who presented opening remarks.

Douglas Intermediate School teacher Silvesta Alexander accompanied four of her students — Olyvia Palacios, Kinslei Smallwood, Caroline Coker and Charles Lee — who each read essays they had written about King’s legacy.

Those who were recognized Monday in the spirit of King's legacy of raising public consciousness to social justices, securing progress on civil rights, and loving and serving humanity were: