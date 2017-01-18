More than 100 recognized for contributions in King’s spirit

More than 100 people were honored for their contributions to Hopkins County in the spirit exemplified by civil rights leader the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during the 26th Annual MLK Awards Ceremony at Morning Chapel Missionary Baptist Church Monday night.
Featured speaker Dr. Kenneth “Rock” Clinton, retired professor of Sociology and Criminal Justice at Texas A&M University-Commerce, spoke of the lessons King taught in a time when “it was the only choice.”
King’s nonviolent demonstration in Birgmingham, Ala., was a “turning point” in not only his — but also the nation’s — promotion of civil rights. The Birmingham Movement culminated in widely publicized confrontations between young black students and white authorities, resulting in about 1,000 arrests. The movement directly paved the way for the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibited racial discrimination in hiring practices and public services throughout the U.S.
In August of that year, King led the March on Washington, in which he delivered his eloquent “I Have a Dream” speech in front of the Lincoln Memorial.
Others who participated in the evening included Texas A&M-Commerce President Dr. Ray Keck, master of ceremonies, and Dr. LaVelle Hendricks, pastor of East Caney Baptist Church and organizer of the first local MLK Awards ceremony, who presented opening remarks.
Douglas Intermediate School teacher Silvesta Alexander accompanied four of her students — Olyvia Palacios, Kinslei Smallwood, Caroline Coker and Charles Lee — who each read essays they had written about King’s legacy.
Those who were recognized Monday in the spirit of King's legacy of raising public consciousness to social justices, securing progress on civil rights, and loving and serving humanity were:
- Spiritual: Fergus Jacobs
- Freedom Award: Bo Jackson
- Spirit of Loyalty: Debra Berry
- Spirit of Dependability: Terry Wright and Tommy Long
- Social Change: Demetria Robinson
- Mother of the Year: Joann Kelly-Hunter
- Father of the Year: Clyde DeBase
- Legacy of King: Lewis C. Hawkins
- Spirit of Service: Yvonne Thornton
- Spirit of Fellowship: Rep. Dan Flynn
- King's Kids: Tammy Wright, Tiffany Spigner and Linda Johnson
- Choice Of Excellence: Clarine Moore
- Youth of the Year: Destiny Godbolt
- Family of the Year: Kerry Roy
- Music: Andrea Franklin
- Church of the Year: Olive Branch
- Political Award: Wade Bartley
- Encouragement: Doris DeBase
- Evangelism Award: Marcie Porter
- Faithfulness: Jason Cunningham
- MLK Media: Dollie Kelly
- Commitment Award: Mynder L. Nash
- Employer of The Year: Rodney Reese
- Employees of the Year: Debbie Jenkins, Jennifer Scroggins and Barbara Brown
- Law Enforcement: John L. Robinson, Tarvaris Abron, Jay Sanders and Lewis Tatum
- Spirit of Dedication: Dewayne Harris
- Pastor of the Year: De'Lante Jackson
- Achievement Award: Louise Lee
- Fraternity of the Year: Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.
- Sorority of the Year: Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.
- MLK Man of the Year: Broderick Godbolt
- MLK Women of the Year: Gyeula Watson, Mary U. Ross and Willie Mae Harris
- MLK Students Of The Year (SSISD): D.J. Godbolt, Daieyshia Pruit, Kiyonna Redmond, D'Idrec Dugan, Shertta Hill, Imani Taylor, Lawrence Worth, Vontese Johnson, Zakya Ivery, Allen Hall Jr., Danielle Petty and SaDavia Porter
- MLK Students Of The Year (Texas A&M-Commerce): Damian Allen, Brandon Bussey, Caleb Farris, Bruce McCoy, Nathan Philips, Robyn Carr, Jasmine J. Minor and Monique Burkley.
- MLK Teachers Of The Year: Maci Newsom, Lisa Wilborn, Demetra Robinson, Mynder L. Kelly, Regina D. Vaughn, Cameron Warren, Greg Owens, Jeff Chapman and Tony Henry
- MLK Hall Of Fame: J.D. Franklin, Tommy Clayton, Billy Edwards, Gloria Franklin, Glenda Brown, Chuck King, Dewayne McMeans and Callie J. Young
- MLK Circle Of Success: Nicole Johnson, Keiston Alexander, Tyrone Ivery, Meioshi Nash, Ashanta Alexander, Jarred Jackson, Clevon Alexander, Tammy Alexander, Elvria Dial, Marlon Alexander, LaTosha Ivery, Vanessa Abron and Betty Thompson.
