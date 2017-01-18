Three-car crash claims the life of a local man

A 58-year-old Hopkins County man died Tuesday evening from injuries sustained in a crash on State Highway 19, just north of the Mahoney Road intersection, that sent four people to the hospital by ambulance.

According to Hopkins County Sheriff's Office, Joel Webb was flown to a Tyler hospital for emergency surgery, where he succumbed to his injuries.

According to HCSO Sgt. David Ray, a car that was attempting to make a left turn off the highway was struck from behind by a second vehicle. The impact forced the car attempting to turn into the southbound lane of the highway, where it was struck by the car driven by Webb.

The crash blocked both northbound and southbound lanes on SH 19 for more than an hour and backed up traffic headed south all the way to Birthright.

Motor oil and other liquids that spilled onto the pavement added to the traffic delay while firefighters from Hopkins County Fire Department and North Hopkins Volunteer Fire Department cleared the fluids from the roadway.

Sulphur Springs Police Department dispatched two patrol units to the wreck due to sheriff's patrol deputies handling calls in other parts of the county.

According to Ray, deputies were back on the scene of the crash Wednesday morning to take more photographs. Texas Department of Public Safety accident reconstruction troopers will be working at the scene Friday morning.