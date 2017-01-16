Driver dies in 18-wheeler crash Driver dies in 18-wheeler crash

One person was killed and another injured early Monday when their 18-wheeler ran off the westbound lanes of Interstate 30 and into the center median at the 117-mile marker, just east of Brashear, and crashed into a creek. 911 operators received the first call reporting the crash at 5:49 a.m. Hopkins County Sheriff Lewis Tatum was one of the law enforcement officers on the scene of the fatal wreck. “An 18-wheeler hauling a load of Murray lawnmowers went off into the center median of I-30 and ran off into that creek,” Tatum said. “That creek was 15 to 20 feet deep and there was water running in it, but the truck jumped the water and impacted against the bank on the other side.” Along with sheriff's deputies and state troopers called to the scene, Hopkins County Fire Department and a number of volunteer fire departments responded, working for more than two hours to free the victims. Justice of the Peace Brad Cummings was called to the scene and said it “was amazing that anybody lived through the wreck.” “There was a passenger in the truck with the driver who survived,” Cummings said. “It was the driver that died — he was still buckled in. The surviving passenger was laying in the only kind of a little pocket [in the wreckage of the truck tractor] that you could be in to survive that thing.” Cummings pronounced the 51-year-old driver of the truck dead at 8:28 a.m. He said the man had a Tennessee driver’s license. EMS requested a medical helicopter at the crash site but, due to weather, none were available. The injured man was taken to the emergency department at CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Sulphur Springs. The justice of the peace said he ordered an autopsy, which is standard procedure and a requirement of the Texas Department of Transportation. “It looked like he left the roadway, went between the two interstate bridges and went down into that ravine and hit the bottom there,” Cummings said. “He was carrying riding lawnmowers and other outdoor equipment and busted the trailer open.” Traffic was still being diverted off of I-30 onto the service roads at noon as troopers continued their investigation into the crash and wreckers were trying to remove the truck and its contents from the creek. “They had the big Benson Brother's wrecker trying to get that trailer up off of the victims,” Tatum said. “[The trailer] was so unstable there they had a very hard time.” Deputies said a number of cars drove around roadblocks, but were halted before they reached the accident scene and were held there for some time. Another driver tried to cross the ditch between the service road and left his car buried in the mud.

