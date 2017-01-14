CPCISD losing superintendent at end of school year

Search committee contracted to help in search for new top administrator

Como-Pickton Consolidated Independent School District trustees hope to have a new superintendent in place when school ends in May.

The school board Monday night voted to enter into a contract with Texas Association of School Board Executive Search Services to assist in finding a new superintendent to replace Dr. Kay Handlin, who has notified them of her intention to leave at the end of the school year. The company was contacted Tuesday morning to begin the process.

TASB Executive Search Services works with schools to “coordinate all aspects of finding and getting to know the ideal candidate. Our network of search consultants helps recruit qualified applicants, and we advertise in a variety of publications and online to get the greatest exposure for your search. We compile applications, make travel arrangements, help develop interview questions, and structure the interview process. In the end, we'll present candidates that we're confident can lead your district to success,” the organization posted on their website.

The top candidates are forwarded to the school district for interviews. Once the finalist is selected and announced, a required 21-day waiting period will be observed before the candidate an officially be hired begins. Ideally, the new superintendent would begin working with Handlin and other school staff to make the transition go as smooth as possible and the new administrator would be in place when Handlin departs on May 26, the last class day.

Handlin has served as superintendent at CPCISD since Sandra Billodeau’s retirement in June 2012, after more than 42 years in education, including 28 years at Como-Pickton CISD.

Handlin had previously served as an assistant superintendent at Daingerfield-Lone Star Independent School District. TASB’s search group vetted 47 applications that year, with Handlin named in the top seven, then selected from the top three candidates. She came to CPCISD five years ago with two decades worth of experience in various levels of education from teaching, to serving as counselor, principal at elementary and high school levels, curriculum and instruction coordinator and an assistant principal. She also served as an adjunct faculty member at Texas A&M-Texarkana, where she taught future teachers during the summer.

She said her philosophy is an administrator’s goal is to affect improvements to make the school better. She indicated things are currently at that point, so she feels good about her decision to leave CPCISD.

Handlin said her future plans include spending more time traveling with her husband.