Miller Grove’s new elementary wing almost ready to open

A day Miller Grove elementary teachers and students have eagerly anticipated all year is expected to finally arrive next week — they should be able to begin moving from their old classrooms into the new elementary wing that’s complete, aside from a few cosmetic and exterior items.

Administrators had hoped to move into the new building before the students returned from Christmas holidays. The district was issued a certificate of occupancy, but a few smaller interior jobs, such as some tile work then waxing of the finished floors, had to be completed. Crews were working Friday afternoon to put the finishing coat of wax on the floors, which are expected to be dry and ready for occupancy at the beginning of the week.

“The kids and teachers have been so patient. I can’t say enough about how they’ve adapted while the work has been going on. We had to build a catwalk to provide access from the old building to the cafeteria and gym,” said Miller Grove Independent School District Superintendent Steve Johnson, noting the wooden and brick pathway that spans from the end of the old building into the gated playground area, around the edge of the playground to the cafeteria and beyond.

The district spent about $2 million on the project — most of it from funds saved over several years for the project with a small amount borrowed at a very low interest rate to make sure the district had enough remaining to cover all of the interior items, including a state-of-the-art technology system, according to Johnson.

The old portable buildings, which house the the library and office, were moved near the cafeteria on school property. The playground is currently located between the portable buildings and the construction zone. Classes have continued this year in the portable buildings and the old portion of the school as the new wing was constructed.

The new facility is located behind the existing bricked elementary classrooms at the corner of County Road 1142 and FM 275. A door was installed to connect the new building to the old, to form one long elementary wing spanning along CR 1142.

It will also connect via a covered patio to the cafeteria, which will mean students will be under one continuous roof when not at recess or activities further on district premises, The paint and materials almost exactly match the old building and cafeteria. Johnson hopes to be able to put some benches or picnic tables in the patio so some students can enjoy the breezeway; he also noted there is a water fountain outside.

The new elementary addition will house eight classes, two each for prekindergarten through second grades, as well as large and small maintenance rooms, restrooms and two offices. Staff worked with engineers on a design that can be added onto if needed to accommodate district growth.

Doors will have safety locks like other campuses, which will mean parents will need to

enter the building from the office, located at the back of the building. The secretary will buzz visitors into the hallway or office. Staff will have scan cards to enter doors, which lock following the tardy bell in the morning, another added safety measure.

Teachers for the first time won’t have to use the small children’s restroom. They will have a restroom of their own with adult-sized facilities. Teachers will also have a lounge and workroom, complete with sinks with faucets, a stove, refrigerator and cabinets, so they can bring food for lunch, too.

All lighting and electrical items are energy efficient, with sensors that gradually increase brightness as a person moves closer to the area, and dims or brightens based on natural light streaming into the room from windows as well. The lighting is also designed to flash for hearing impaired students, so that a student who would not be able to hear an alarm will still be aware of a change in situation by the flashing and alerting of lights.

The library will be more of a media center, with a drop-down screen, custom built shelves, and a wall of computers for student use. The library won’t immediately move, as a district maintenance staff will utilize his special skills to custom build the cabinets. A technology area will control the facility, which is all wireless, with a hub in each room. The library will remain in the designated portable area until the cabinets and everything else is in place. After that, the portable buildings will be removed from the property.

The two classrooms for each grade level are side-by-side, connected by an interior door, which should make it easier for one teacher to keep an eye on more than one class if the other has to step out for a moment.

The pre-kindergarten classrooms each have their own restrooms, with a door to each inside the room. This should cut down on the need to leave or disrupt class as often when the youngest pupils have to use the restroom.

Kindergarten rooms, like those of second and other grades, will have cubbies for students to store their belongings. The main restroom, which contains stalls and toilet facilities only, are located directly across from the kindergarten classrooms. An area outside the restrooms will contain a few trough sinks and faucets where boys and girls will wash their hands. There will also be a designated area where water jugs can be filled.

Each main classroom will have a magnetic whiteboard, with a projector just overhead to put things directly on the surface. They are magnetic as well as ian nteractive smart-board that uses a smart pen or stylus to make the board a touch screen device, according to the superintendent.

The facility contains one small storage area as well as one large storage area, that if necessary in the future could easily be converted to a classroom.

While the new facility is complete enough for all of the desks and other classroom furniture and materials to be moved next week, all work is not complete. There still remain a few touch ups and some outside work to be conducted. Also, Johnson said the issue of a back parking lot will need to be addressed. An open house is expected to be held, but a date has not been set as administrators want to make the entire facility as complete as possible first.