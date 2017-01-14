Mount Vernon Music hosting saxophone quartet

Mount Vernon Music presents the Oasis Saxophone Quartet in concert on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 7:30 p.m. in the MVM Hall. Known for their seamless tone and brilliant technique, the Oasis Quartet will present original music and arrangements of classical masterworks by Bach, Dvorák and Mozart.

Their playing has been described as “brilliant, strong, exciting” by Saxophone Journal, and noted for “even passagework, uniformity of tone, seamless line” by Fanfare and “impeccable technique and … sweet, pure tone” by AllMusic.

Tickets are $10 for MVM members, $15 for non-members, and $5 for college students with valid ID. Children's admission through high school is free. (eighth grade and younger must be accompanied by an adult ticketholder.)

Memberships in MVM start at $25 and support all the organization's work, including scholarships for young musicians and outreach work for schools and seniors. Memberships are good for the year June 1 through May 31, and members receive discounts on ticket pricing. Details can be found at MVM's website.

For more information call Mount Vernon Music at 903-563-3780, or visit www.mountvernonmusic.org.