Chamber of Commerce: Tickets on sale for annual chamber banquet, Feb. 16

It soon will be time to celebrate the best of the best in Hopkins County.

The 91st Annual Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce Membership Banquet will recognize outstanding citizens of 2016, as well as give the public a chance to win valuable hunting and fishing trips.

The theme for the banquet is “An Evening in the Woods,” and Chamber President/CEO Lezley Brown said the evening will focus on the benefits of chamber activities and the recognition of award winners.

The banquet is set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at the Hopkins County Regional Civic Center. Tickets are $30 each and are available at the chamber office, 300 Connally St. Entire tables that seat 10 are available for $500, which includes preferred seating and sponsorships signs on the table.

In addition, there will be drawings for two separate trips — (1) a guided fishing tour for two on Lake Fork by guide Marc Mitchell, a $450 value; and (2) a guided duck hunt for two at Hidden Lakes Huntnig Lodge, a $300 value. Tickets for the drawing are $10 each (winner need not be present), and are available from the chamber office, chamber directors and ambassadors.

Directors sellling tickets are Bradley Edge, Garrett Glass, Butch Burney, Chuck Sickles, Kelly Humphrey, Mitzi Y’Barbo, Lisa Robinson, Jessica Kultgen, Charlotte Baxter, Gary Stribling, Mike Horne, Andy Endsley, Renee Young, Amber Gilbert, Debra Huffman, Kim Beck, Scott Brown and Larry Willis.

The banquet will be highlighted by awards presentations for Citizen of the Year, Woman of the Year, Caregiver of the Year, Community Pride Award, Agriculturist of the Year, Large Business of the Year, Small Business of the Year and Educator of the Year, among others.

The banquet will include a meal of gumbo, fried fish, a baked potato bar, a salad bar and dessert.

Also during the evening, the chamber’s new logo, website design, membership directory and commercial will be unveiled.