SAFE-T earns certification; plans local training

MOUNT PLEASANT — The Office of the Attorney General Sexual Assault Prevention and Crisis Services Crime Victim Services Division recently certified Shelter Agencies for Families in East Texas Inc. for the OAG Sexual Assault Training Program.

“We are excited to have gotten it. It took a lot to attain the certification,” said Mary Ferguson, director of sexual assault services and prevention and volunteer coordinator for SAFE-T Crisis Center. “SAFE-T is really proud that they have received the OAG Office certification.”

SATPs, as the programs are called, have to provide 40 hours of training, including but not limited to the topics of dynamics of sexual assault, system response, prevention, working with survivors, local program information, forensic medical examinations, the collection of evidence, and the role of an advocate during the sexual assault forensic medical examination.

SAFE-T is planning a series of trainings in 2017 for their staff/advocates. Any of the agency's staff/advocates who respond to sexual assault calls to hospitals must take the 40 hours of training. This training will provide the participants with the knowledge of all aspects of sexual assault, which will enhance the services to survivors of sexual assault. SAFE-T will be networking with the criminal justice system, law enforcement and sexual assault nurse examiners to assist with the training.

Training will be held in Sulphur Springs from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at the Plaza Conference Room in the Memorial Medical Building, 113 Airport Road., for new advocates for the SAFE-T's Sulphur Springs Outreach office. Those interested in attending the training and coming an advocate should call 903-439-0325 or email This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it as soon as possible to register.

SAFE-T Crisis Center is an agency that provides services to survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. SAFE-T has a 24-hour crisis hotline available for survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence 903-575-9999. The agency serves Titus, Camp, Delta, Franklin, Hopkins, Lamar, Morris and Red River counties.

Services the organization provides to the communities it serves include counseling, support groups, crime victim assistance, rape crisis intervention, accompaniment to court, shelter, legal assistance, housing assistance and educational programs.