More charges for women who shared meth in jail cell

Two women being held in Hopkins County jail on drug and drug-related offenses now have more charges to face after they were observed on jail security video using methamphetamine in their jail cell, according to Sheriff's Investigator Sgt. Wade Sheets. “The cameras captured one suspect who had been arrested the day before with an amount of methamphetamine in the jail cell. She decided to crush it up and used a piece of paper from her cell. She and another female inmate in her cell were 'snorting' methamphetamines inside the jail cell,” the investigator said. “After reviewing the video, we were able to recover the drugs from the person.” Sheets said the inmate who brought the meth into the jail invoked her right to have an attorney present during questioning. “The other female was somewhat honest about her involvement with the methamphetamine,” Sheets said. He identified Linnea Colynn Brown, 33, of Little Rock, Ark., as the person who brought the methamphetamine into the jail and said she had the meth concealed in a body cavity. The woman was already in jail in lieu of bonds totaling $85,000 on two charges of possession of a controlled substance and one charge of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance. “She was seen on video lining up the substance and delivering it to another inmate,” Sheets explained. “The other inmate involved was Rhonda Gaye Rozelle, 46, of Tyler. She is facing a third-degree felony for tampering with evidence and a state-jail felony for possession of a controlled substance because she took possession of it before she 'snorted' it.” Rozelle now has additional charges of tampering with evidence, possession of more than four grams but less than 200 grams of a controlled subance and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance pending against her.