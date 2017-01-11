Education: When is a ‘C’ not really a ‘C’?

Area superintendents unite in opposition to new school rating system

Superintendents and administrators from all seven school districts in Hopkins County plus Cooper ISD in Delta County showed a united front Tuesday in their response to the A-F school accountability rating system mandated by the 84th Legislature in House Bill 2804, a system Texas Association of School Boards Executive Director James B. Crow calls a “flawed concept.”

HB 2804 required the commissioner of education to devise a system based on five different areas of performance or “domains,” then to combine those five grades into one single overall rating for each school campus and district. The system is to officially go into effect in August of 2018, but the state had to present a preliminary report by Jan. 1 of this year. The school grade will be expressed with a letter grade of A, B, C, D or F.

The 494-page “preliminary work-in-progress report” was submitted Dec. 30 to the 85th Legislature (which entered into session Tuesday) with potential letter grades issued to districts based on data in four of the five established domains used to compile the official 2015-16 School Report Cards (which were recently released). That report was made public on Friday.

“If you look at Twitter, Facebook or the news at all — this is not something that is being very well received across the state of Texas, nor is it being very well received by us. We really don’t like feeling like complainers and whiners towards anything, however, to be fair, we feel like this is not a system that is going to do us well, it’s not a system that’s going to even serve it’s intended purpose. We tried to ask ourselves, and in every way, this system seems to miss the boat on what it’s trying to accomplish and that’s sharing information on our schools,” Sulphur Springs Independent School District Superintendent Michael Lamb said Tuesday afternoon during a press conference in Sulphur Springs.

The superintendents — supported by some members of their school boards and administrative staff who were able to be present — contend the system specifically does not convey the data and information in a manner to properly represent a campus or district overall.

“The purpose of the report cards is to ‘inform parents and guardians about a campus's individual characteristics and its academic performance,’” Lamb read from the prepared statement the superintendents agreed on prior to the press conference.

The educators contend that while not perfect, the rating system used for the School Report Cards published by the Texas Education Agency on Dec. 8 gives a better overall picture of a school or district than the A-F system, which as yet, is still not finalized and won’t be until after the current Legislative session.

“As required by law, the commissioner has developed a system and prepared a report for the legislature that is a preliminary attempt to comply with the law. The report is unofficial and one possible method of assigning letter grades to each campus and district using only 4 of the 5 domains,” Lamb read from the statement.

The preliminary A-F ratings report released Friday by the state evaluated student achievement (Domain I), student progress (Domain II), closing performance gaps (Domain III) and postsecondary readiness (Domain IV), which are also included in the current rating system from which school report cards are devised. No overall letter grades Continued from Page 1

were assigned to districts. The education commissioner assigned letter grades in four of the five domains evaluated. Thirty-five percent of the overall letter rating would be assigned based on whichever has the better letter grade, Domain I or Domain II; 20 percent would come from Domain III, 35 to Domain IV; and the remaining 10 percent from Domain V, according to the 494-page A-F state report.

Miller Grove Superintendent Steve Johnson pointed out that the first A-F report does not even include Domain V, which contains information regarding community and student engagement.

“Using the 2015-2016 data, every district in Hopkins and Delta County met Standard and earned multiple distinctions,” Lamb read from the prepared statement. “Mike Morath, Texas Commissioner of Education, stated ‘Earning one or more distinctions is noteworthy and should be a source of pride in a community.’ Now, a different rating system using the very same data from 2015-2016 was released last Friday, using an A-F rating for all campuses and districts.”

And, the system continues to be in flux, at least until next summer, so the standards and ratings will continue to change with each tweak, Como-Pickton Consolidated ISD Superintendent Dr. Kay Handlin pointed out. The one thing that will remain the same is that all districts in the state will weather the change together.

"We’re all in the same county, but we’re all different, have different variables and makeup. We love our kids. Our teachers love our kids,” Handlin said of the Hopkins County school districts.

Morath, in a TEA press release regarding the A-F report sent to the 85th Legislature, noted the ratings should be considered for “informational purposes to meet a legislative requirement and represent work-in-progress models. No inferences about official district or campus performance in the 2015-16 school year should be drawn from these ratings, and these ratings should not be considered predictors of future district or campus performance ratings.”

“Districts which met standard and earned distinctions may now receive letter grades of C or below,” the superintendents stated in the prepared statement. “This report could lead to very negative feelings among teachers and our communities.”

Cooper ISD Superintendent Denecia Hohenberger pointed out that the perception is that Domain 1, which involves student achievement, represents the number of students that pass state tests because that’s the way it has been on past standards. However, with the A-F rating a school could have 100 percent of students passing standards on STAAR and still rank an F, she pointed out.

“I could tout all day long that we have an A school, but that doesn’t mean anything to some people who are truly looking for what an A school would mean,” Lamb explained. “I could say we have a C school, but what would that actually mean? We could easily have a higher average on SAT scores than anybody in the state and you wouldn’t know that simply by saying we have a C school. So once again, it’s just a system that in no way does what they claim it’s intending to do.”

Sulphur Bluff ISD Superintendent Dustin Carr noted that perhaps one “unintended consequence of this rating system is that it kind of shows how the test is undeniably linked to economically disadvantaged areas.” For instance, schools rated to have 0-20 percent poverty have fewer economically disadvantaged students. Those are typically the schools that received A ratings, whereas schools with 60-100 percent of kids who are in poverty or economically disadvantaged were mainly the ones that received Ds and Fs on the new rating system, Carr noted.

“Our teachers work hard every day to educate all of our students in Hopkins and Delta County. With the student population becoming more diverse, teachers are asked to find new ways to reach students who are in poverty, as well as those who are limited English speakers. They have accepted every challenge and done an amazing job of meeting the changing standards that the legislature and the Texas Education Agency have set before them. Our teachers are to be commended,” the superintendents noted in their prepared statement.

Lamb also pointed out that schools are to receive a single A-F grade in the manner a student would receive grades in individual subjects which are then combined for the student’s individual grade point average. However, when rating a campus, that’s data not from one student or grade level, but overall results from all students, at all grade levels assigned to that campus, each tested as required by grade level.

“The point here is that you can’t have a single letter grade tell you what a school does. If you’re interested in having your child at a school that’s going to be able to produce a National Merit Scholar, you need to be able to ask that question: How do y'all perform in the National Merit Scholar realm? If you’re interested in having your child attend at a school that dominates in UIL, you need to be able to ask that question. From our accountability months ago, we are not afraid of accountability whatsoever. I’m please to know we have work to do in our science, that we have work to do with our African American students at every grade level, and we have work to do at our third grade passing scores. Because of the way it’s been I know all these things in each realm. To say A in one component, or B or C, does not communicate to us what we need to work on, what our strengths and weaknesses are. That’s the problem with this: trying to lump it all into one,” Lamb said.

TASB Executive Director Crow stated in a Jan. 6 press release, “These new A-F ratings are just a symptom of the larger sickness: an unhealthy fixation on standardized testing and standardized expectations. There are 1,028 school districts in Texas, and no two are exactly the same. Trying to apply the same accountability measures primarily based on one standardized test is a disservice to our kids, their families. It’s time the armchair educators stop trying to find new ways to sell tests, test preparation, and test administration.”

“After conducting our own analysis of the 2015-2016 data and looking at the School Report Cards published by TEA, we believe we are meeting the ideals and expectations of our communities in Hopkins and Delta County, and will continue to do so,” the prepared statement read.

Lamb asks parents and community members to please be patient throughout the process of a new system, and to please “continue to have faith” in their local educators and schools, as well as legislators who are reviewing the data in their current session.

The administrators noted that many of them will be traveling to Austin in the coming days while legislators are in session, to have their voices heard regarding the A-F rating system as well as another hot topic — school vouchers. MGISD Superintendent Johnson encouraged any parents concerned about the letter system or any other relavant issue to relay it to their legislators.

“The legislators expect us to be there. They may or may not listen. We’ll be there to fight for our kids with the full weight of the board president and members. Parents can testify at hearings to tell them what you think of their rules for our kids. Parents, go. I’ll take you,” Johnson said.

“We’re ready to tell the tale, to fight the fight. We’ll not sit by quietly. We’re here to talk the talk and see what comes,” Lamb concluded.