Four personnel matters approved

Four personnel matters were approved Monday night by the Sulphur Springs school board. The filing dates for candidacy in the May 6 school trustees election were also announced at the special meeting.

Carolyn Marie Craig resigned as special education aide at Sulphur Springs Elementary. Crystal Cervantes has been reassigned, moving from Early Childhood Learning Center, where she served as a Head Start Aide, to SSES to become the new third grade teacher.

Jairo Ramirez was hired as a bilingual aide at Douglas Intermediate School.

Jordan Tyler will also be swapping job titles at Sulphur Springs Middle School. Tyler has been serving as an aide but is now stepping up to become a teacher in the special education department at middle school.

Also, filing for candidacy for the two full three-year term seats on Sulphur Springs ISD Board of Education begins Wednesday, Jan. 18, and will continue during regular business hours Monday-Friday, through Friday, Feb. 17. Applications are available from Sandra Gibby in the tax office located inside the SSISD Administration Building, 631 Connally St. The election will be held Saturday, May 6.

Robbin Vaughn and Robert Cody currently hold those seats on the school board. They were elected to the board in 2014, defeating Tammy Cooper’s bid for reelection to a second term on the school board. Cody serves as secretary, and Vaughn currently serves as vice president and previously served as secretary of the school board. Neither trustee indicated Monday night whether they intend to seek reelection to the school board.