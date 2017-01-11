SSISD Trustees OK waiver applications for staff development

Sulphur Springs Independent School District trustees approved three applications asking Texas Education Agency to waive about a dozen classroom days so that they can be used for staff development, and a fourth waiver application limiting the number of foreign exchange students.

“As you know, in the spring we start looking at our calendar,” SSISD Superintendent Michael Lamb said. “Those are the four waivers. It’s time to request them. We’ll have these this early so we’ll be able to go ahead with our calendar planning knowing that these are in place. So that’s my recommendation that we go through with each one.”

Lamb explained that SSISD, like all school districts, is required to submit applications to TEA asking the district be allowed to waive those class days that are used for staff development. The applications are submitted in advance, usually 2-3 school years ahead.

The first application is a general staff development waiver for three days a year.

“With it, we are allowed to get three days that we convert kids’ days to staff development days. That’s one that we’ve used ever since I’ve been here,” Lamb told trustees Monday night.

Board member Jason Dietze made the motion, seconded by Robbin Vaughn, that the board approve the application to be submitted to TEA waiving three days for general staff development. The motion passed unanimously among the six board members present; trustee Don Sapaugh was unable to attend the special meeting at 5 p.m. Monday.

The second waiver, for staff development through subject training, requests one day each for math and science training.

“In conjunction with that, we are allowed to convert two more days that are specifically for math and science. So where a typical school year has 180 kids’ days and seven staff development days, we have 175 kids’ days with 12 staff development days. That’s been very beneficial to us on the front end,” Lamb explained.

Board Secretary Robert Cody made the motion, seconded by board member Clay Johnson, that the board approve the application requesting TEA waive two additional days for staff development. The motion received unanimous approval.

The third application asks TEA for waivers allowing the district to have six early release days each year.

“The six half days, we’ve only done three of those in the past. This year, we asked for four because of a unique circumstance. We have learned in the counting of minutes — this is our first year on the counting of minutes — if you’ll go ahead and ask for all six of those, even undetermined the day you are going to use them, on a particular snow day you can go ahead and use them then. It’s another way to not necessarily have to make up some time. So that third one there is six half days that we’re going to be able to use a little more freely in the new age of counting minutes,” Lamb explained to trustees.

Board member John Prickette made a motion, seconded by trustee Dietze, that the board approve the application asking TEA for a waiver for six early release days. Trustees approved the motion unanimously.

The fourth application asks TEA to approve an expedited and general state waiver regarding foreign exchange students.

“The last one is one that we’ve gotten for years is to put a limit on the number of exchange students we are able to take. I’ve seen in previous districts some people with big hearts take on nine and 10 at a time. Sometimes, that creates a heartache for us at school to accomodate. So, it’s wise to have this waiver. It’ll ask to put a limit on those numbers,” Lamb told trustees.

“What did you say our number was for exchange students?” Dietze asked.

“Three, we’ll accept three,” Lamb replied

The waiver, if approved by TEA, would go into effect for the next school year, the 2017-18 school year. The district currently already has this waiver and policy in place limiting the number of foreign exchange students the district accepts to three, Lamb noted.

“These all expire. We have all these currently. They end this school year and we’re gonna re-up them,” Lamb explained. “They each last differently. Like one of them lasts two years, one lasts three years, so we sometimes get on a sporadic request made for a few.”

“This is typically for teenagers, any younger wouldn’t be an exchange student, right?” queried Johnson.

“I don’t think there’s anything below high school,” Lamb replied. “Of any given program, it’s good to know. They’ll call you and they’ll say, ‘We’re thinking about taking in a couple of exchange students. Do you have a limit?’ And, they usually understand when we say yes.”

Johnson made the motion, seconded by Cody, to approve the application asking TEA to allow SSISD to limit foreign exchange students to three. The motion passed 6-0.