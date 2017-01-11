Hopkins County’s credit rating upgraded to A1

Hopkins County's credit rating has been restored to the level it was about eight years ago, before a lack of reserve funds resulted in a degraded rating.

Moody's Investors Service has upgraded to A1 from A2 Hopkins County's general obligation limited tax bonds. The rating action affects $18.3 million in rated debt. Moody’s outlook for the county is “stable.”

The A1 rating upgrade reflects the county's improved financial position driven by a trend of operating surpluses resulting in healthy reserve levels. The rating further incorporates the stability of the county's moderately-sized agricultural tax base, below average wealth metrics and above average debt burden.

On Tuesday, after interviews with Hopkins County Judge Robert Newsom and County Auditor Shanna Howle, Moody's Investors Service notified the county the credit rating has been restored to “A1.”

In November 2010, the credit rating was degraded to “A2.” According to the credit report from Moody's, the rating drop was the result of “deteriorating financial position.”

“The A2 rating assignment and downgrade reflects the county's deteriorating financial position evident by narrowing finances following a three-year period of structural imbalance that is expected to continue through fiscal year 2011,” the 2010 report stated.

Over the past six years, Hopkins County has made great strides toward restoring an adequate reserve fund balance equal to three-to-six months of county operations. That has meant no employee raises and very tight budgets, according to County Judge Robert Newsom.

“As we look back at 2010, the recession the whole United States experienced did impact county government. It impacted Hopkins County in a big way,” Newsom said. “Since that time, we've had to take steps that were more conservative, fiscally, as well as managing a tight budget. We continue to do that, and the results are coming out now that we are an 'A1' rated county as opposed to where we were before with an 'A2' rating.

“We've taken some good steps, and there is probably more we can do,” Newsom continued. “One of the debts we can't do away with any time soon is the county jail.”

Among the factors cited by Moody's were credit strengths such as a healthy financial position with increased levels in the reserve; a stable, moderately-sized tax base; and conservative budgeting.

Challenges to the county's credit is an above average debt burden and below average wealth metrics.

The Moody's report also said the stable outlook “reflects our expectation that the county's financial position will remain healthy over the near-term given management's demonstrated willingness and ability to maintain ample reserve levels.”

As a warning, Moody's identified factors that could lead to another downgrade in the credit rating:

Trend of significant structural imbalance and narrowing of reserves.

Substantial debt issuance absent corresponding tax base growth.

Material contraction of the tax base.

The county's tax base will likely continue to grow moderately over the near-term given ongoing development and expansion at local employers, according to Moody’s opinion. The local economy is based on agriculture, but is diversifying slowly through a growing industrial presence.

The top 10 taxpayers, who made up 15.5 percent of total assessed values in fiscal 2016, include several food processors. The tax base is diverse and consists of acreage (27.1 percent), single and multi-family residential (20.9 percent), farm and ranch (17.2 percent), and commercial and industrial property (12.4 percent). The county's $1.7 billion full value has grown an average of 2.8 percent annually over the past five years and increased 4.1 percent in fiscal 2016.

Officials report the addition of 75 new single-family homes and several small businesses within the county that will contribute to tax base growth in fiscal 2017. In addition, officials note the addition of 150 jobs at the newly opened Plant Process Fabrication, a manufacturing plant that produces products for renewable fuel products.

Resident wealth and income levels remain below state and national medians with a Median Family Income of $52,664 equal to 85 percent of the Texas median and 80.4 percent of the US median, according to the 2014 American Community Survey.

The unemployment rate in Hopkins County has remained consistently below the national and state averages. In August 2016, the unemployment rate in the county was 4.5 percent, which is lower than both the 5 percent Texas and 5 percent national unemployment rates for the same period.

The report also said Hopkins County currently has a very healthy financial position, which is a notable strength and key driver in the rating upgrade. Over the past five years, the county has realized consecutive surpluses, increasing available General Fund balance from $1.4 million (10.9 percent of revenues) in fiscal 2011 to $40.1 million (27.7 percent of revenues in fiscal 2015. General Fund revenues include property tax (58 percent), sales tax (18 percent), and fees (13 percent).

Sales tax revenues have increased in recent years, driven by an improvement in the overall economy, climbing by 6.1 percent in fiscal 2015 and 4.8 percent in fiscal 2016.

Fiscal 2016 unaudited results indicate the county generated a $150,000 surplus. The surplus increased the General Fund balance to $3.9 million or 39 percent of revenues. Similarly, another surplus of $25,000 was adopted for fiscal 2017.

The budget includes transfers out of the General Fund to finance a fire truck and a new roof on the courthouse.

Inclusive of the transfers, Moody's officials expect the county to end the year with a General Fund balance of a favorable $3.6 million or 37 percent of 2017 revenues.

The commissioners court is planning to focus on cash funding one-time capital expenditures, utilizing reserves in excess of their 25 percent target balance.