Overall crime rate in Sulphur Springs drops in 2016

Crime in Sulphur Springs declined last year to 208 offenses recorded in the seven major crime reporting categories, according to data provided by Sulphur Springs Police Department.

Overall fewer offenses were recorded in 2016 than in 2015. That’s the fourth lowest in 17 years, with the record low of 188 set in 2011.

The 208 crimes recorded by SSPD in 2016 is still significantly lower than the record high of 375 set in 1999. There were more than 300 crimes annually until 2005, when 277 offenses were recorded in the seven major reporting categories. The overall number of crimes didn’t drop below 200 until 2010, when the tally dropped from 237 offenses in 2009 to the 17-year record low of 188. In fact, in only three of the last 17 years have less than 200 offenses been recorded — 188 offenses in 2011, 190 in 2012 and 192 in 2014.

Offenses rose in only one of the seven major crime reporting categories in 2016.

Theft of items valued at more than $200 rose by 17 offenses to 128 in 2016. Incidentally, that’s the most theft $200+ offenses recorded in 10 years, eclipsing 2013’s 123 thefts. The 10-year record low was set at 75 in 2011, with 2012 in second with 84 thefts, 2014 third with 89 thefts and 2008 following with 2008 thefts. More than 100 thefts were recorded in the remaining six years of that time period. However, that’s still 50 offenses less in 2016 than the 17-year record high of 178 set in 2004.

There was no change in the number of robbery occurrences recorded by SSPD in 2016; only six robberies were reported in 2016, the same as 2015 and 2004, a year in which 371 offenses were recorded overall in the seven major crime categories. Since 1999, the most robberies recorded in a single year was 12 in 2008, with 1999 in second with 10 robberies; fewer than 10 robberies were reported in every other year since 1999. The record low for robberies in a since year since 1999 was set at two in 2006 and repeated only in 2011; 2005, 2007 and 2012 were close, however, with only three robberies recorded in each of those years in the city.

The five remaining categories, however, showed a decline in the number of offenses recorded in 2016 compared to 2015.

There were no homicides recorded by SSPD in 2016, a decline of 200 percent. The record number of homicides in a single year was set at three in 2003. Two homicides each were recorded in 2011 and 2015. Only one was reported in 2002, 2005, 2009 and 2013. No homicides were recorded in the 10 other years since 1999.

There were only half as many sexual assaults in 2016, dropping from 10 sexual assaults in 2015 to only five in 2016 — the same as in 2007 and 2009. In only six of the last 17 years have there been more sexual assaults in Sulphur Springs than in 2016: the record 10 sexual assault in 2015, nine in 2014, eight in 2003, seven in 2004 and 2008, and six in 2013. The record low was set in 2012; when no sexual assaults were recorded. The next lowest was one in 2006 and repeated in 2010 and 2011.

The number of motor vehicle thefts recorded fell below 20 for the first time in three years, dropping to 16 in 2016 — the same number of vehicle thefts recorded in the city in 2010. The record low for vehicle thefts since 1999 was set at nine in 2009, with 2013 in second with 10 vehicle thefts and 2012 in third with 15 vehicle thefts. That’s still considerably lower than the 17-year record high of 50 vehicle thefts set in 2001.

There were seven fewer aggravated assaults recorded by SSPD in 2016 than the 24 posted in 2015, just one more agg assault than the record low of 16 set in 2013. That’s still considerably lower than the record high of 56 set in 1999, when the News-Telegram began tracking crime data.

Thirteen fewer burglaries were recorded in 2016 than in 2015, setting a new 17-year record low of 36; the previous 17-year record low for burglaries was set at 39 in 2014. The record high was set at 118 in 2002 and repeated two years later in 2004.

Of the 36 burglaries recorded in 2016, 19 were home burglaries and 17 building burglaries. That sets a new record low for home burglaries too; the previous record was 29 in 2014; the most home burglaries recorded in a single year was set at 76 in 2004, the year SSPD began tracking the two types of break-ins separately. The number of building burglaries recorded in a single year has remained less than 20 for four years, with the record low of nine building burglaries set in 2013, followed closely by 10 in 2014 and 11 in 2015. The most building burglaries posted since the two types of break-ins were tracked separately on reports by SSPD was 42 in 2004.