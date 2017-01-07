PJC offering six hours of free tuition to senior citizens

Senior citizens may start the spring semester at Paris Junior College with up to six hours of free tuition. The offer applies to classes with open seats on the first day of the semester.

"Multiple studies have shown that education maintains intellectual activity essential to brain health, similar to exercising for heart health,” said PJC President Dr. Pam Anglin. “We see this as part of PJC's mission to serve the region's needs."

Any course offered by PJC that has an unfilled seat on Jan. 17, the first day of class, is eligible for the free tuition. This could be either two 3-hour classes or one course with a lab. Seniors must still pay applicable fees.

The benefits are not just one way.

"Taking classes gives seniors the benefit of socializing with people of differing ages," said Anglin. "And traditional-age students can benefit from the gift of their perspective on class topics and discussion."

A wide variety of both academic and workforce classes are available. For more information on courses and to register, call 903-885-1232 in Sulphur Springs, 903-782-0425 in Paris or 903-454-9333 in Greenville, or go to www.parisjc.edu/schedule to see what classes are offered.

To have the tuition waived, contact Pam Bennett in the PJC President's Office at 903-782-0330 or at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it .