Sign up for Hoop Dreams continues through Jan. 13

Pilot Club marks 10th year putting on special needs basketball league

Pilot Club of Sulphur Springs will continue to accept registration forms for its 10th year of Hoop Dreams Basketball League through Friday, Jan. 13.

“Hoop Dreams Basketball is a league made up of special needs children from ages 5 and up. There is no cost to play; we just need to have kids register for T-shirt sizes and to get the coaches lined up,” said Beverley Owens, Pilot Club of Sulphur Springs projects chairman. “We have 25 kids signed up right now, but we'd like to have 30-plus.”

Special needs children had to be 5 years or older by Sept. 1, 2016, to participate in the league.

Games will be played from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays, Jan. 30, Feb. 6, Feb. 13 and Feb. 20 at Sulphur Springs Elementary School gymnasium, 829 Bell St. An awards ceremony will be held Feb. 20, with participation medals awarded to students. Parents or guardians must stay at the gym during each session.

“Hoop Dreams would not be possible without all the help from the community. And this year's sponsors are Alliance Bank, Oncor, Jay Hodge Chevrolet and Eternity Creations,” Owens acknowledged.

Also, teams will be coached by Lions Club and other community members. Buddies will be assigned to work and play with participants.

Contact Beverley Owens at 903-439-6748 or This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it , call 903-348-5121,or 903-885-4541, or contact any Pilot Club member for additional information or registration forms.

Completed registration forms should be mailed in time to arrive by Jan. 13 to Pilot Club, P.O. Box 131, Sulphur Springs, Texas 75483; or emailed to This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it or faxed to 903-439-6717 no later than Jan. 13.