TIRA NEWS Jan. 6, 2017

The Robert Weir family spent New Years Eve with Brenda Allen, Kesley Laurence, James, Malorie, Daniel, Desirea and Denise, Sarah Lucas and Dakota. Yvonne commented, “We had lots of fireworks and food.”

Chip and I took our daughter, Tiffany, and grandchildren, Kenden and Jaidyn, to Piney Shores Resort on Lake Conroe, over the New Year's weekend. On Thursday, we took our time driving to the resort. We stopped to get an up close look at the Sam Houston Memorial at Huntsville, and then swam in the wonderfully warm indoor pool that night. We spent the day at the resort on Friday and enjoyed playing miniature golf, volleyball, hiking and swimming. That night we went to The Ice Rink at The Woodlands, and I watched Chip, Tiffany and the kids skate. After another nice warm swim on Saturday morning, we drove to Kountze, near Beaumont, to visit our great-granddaughter, Dixie, and deliver her Christmas gifts. We returned to the resort to celebrate New Year's Eve with another dip in the pool, and then played board games and watched the ball drop. We packed up and headed home on Sunday.

Jenifer Lucas, the University Interscholastic League director at North Hopkins Independent School District, reported that the NH elementary and junior high students earned the academic championship in district UIL meets. Congratulations to all the UIL participants and kudos to the teachers, who helped coach the students in their events!

I hope you all have a wonderful 2017! I would still like to hear more reports of your holiday celebrations.

I always need and appreciate input from my friends to help keep me informed of news in our community. If you have any news pertaining to Tira residents, past or present, please contact me, Jan Vaughn, at 903-945-2190 or 903-438-6688 or This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it .