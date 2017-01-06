Meal A Day needs volunteers to cook on Wednesdays and Thursdays, deliver meal route on Wednesday

Meal A Day is in serious need of volunteer cooks and drivers two days each week.

The program provides balanced, nutritious lunches that are delivered to senior citizens who are unable to prepare meals for themselves and have no one to do so for them as well as served at a low cost to patrons of the Senior Citizens Centers. The program operates weekdays, with helpers cooking meals in the morning so they can be delivered or served by lunch time.

In order to function, Meal A Day is dependent on community members who donate their time to prepare and deliver the meals. So, when volunteers are unable to fulfill duties due to illness, other commitments or various other reasons program director Karon Weatherman is tasked with securing someone new to fill those openings.

“We need a couple of cooks on Wednesday and Thursday. We need a driver on Wednesdays,” noted Weatherman.

Cooks generally start preparing meals at 7 a.m. daily so they are ready to package up by 10 a.m. so that volunteer delivery drivers can get them to the shut-ins’ homes in time for lunch. No special training is required, just a willingness to help.

Drivers must have a valid license and reliable vehicle, and a willingness to donate at least one hour of their time at least one day a week to take the prepared boxed meals to the addresses on their route.

Driving and cook teams are also welcome. And, those who don’t have time every week, but do have a willingness to help when available can sign up to fill in when other drivers or cooks have to be out. If more volunteers aren’t found, those dedicated volunteers already helping the program will have to double up, taking additional routes to make sure all recipients get their meals.

Those interested in volunteering as a cook or driver for the Meal A Day program are urged to contact Karon Weatherman at 903-885-1661, to stop by the Senior Citizens Center where Meal A Day is headquartered or to send an email to This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it .