House fire on FM 3105

Five Hopkins County volunteer fire departments along with the county fire department and two units from the Winnsboro Fire Department are on the scene of a house fire in the 400 block of FM 3105 in far eastern Hopkins County.

The first call reporting the fire was received about 11 a.m. and the first fire units on the scene reported flames were through the room of the two-story frame structure and firefighters immediately went defensive in their efforts to put the fire out.

When fire units arrived they advised the residents of the house were all out, including one in a wheel chair.

The Red Cross was summoned to the fire scene and Hopkins County EMS also has a truck on the scene.