Hatchetville family loses home to fire

A Hopkins County family lost their home Tuesday night to a structure fire, one of two blazes local firefighters were dispatched to in a six-hour period Tuesday night. No one was reported to be in the Hatchetville home when the blaze was reported, but the structure was gutted by the fire; the second blaze was in a garage, according to fire reports.

Hopkins County 911 dispatchers were first contacted at 9:05 p.m. Jan. 3 about the structure fire on State Highway 19 at County Road 3585 in Hatchetville. Hopkins County, Sulphur Bluff, North Hopkins, Brinker, Tira, Dike, Arbala and Delta County firefighters were dispatched.

The structure was reported to be fully engulfed when firefighters arrived. While some walls of the home were still standing when firefighters cleared at 12:16 a.m. Wednesday, the interior was gutted by the fire, making it a total loss, according to fire reports.

While the cause of the blaze has yet to be determined by fire investigators, reports indicate it was likely caused by a wood-burning stove, fire marshals reported. It’s considered “undetermined” pending further investigation.

The residents were able to stay with a nearby relative; the Red Cross is also assisting them, according to fire reports.

Miller Grove firefighters were also requested at 9:05 p.m. to take a truck to Hopkins County Fire Station to respond to any additional calls that might come in for county firemen while Hopkins County firemen were otherwise engaged in the fire-fight in Hatchetville.

In the early morning hours Wednesday, firefighters were dispatched to a second reported structure fire on FM 1567 in Arbala. Hopkins County, Arbala, Cumby, Miller Grove, Pickton-Pine Forest and Brinker firefighters were dispatched at 3:11 a.m. to FM 1567, where a woman reported a space heater had overturned, possibly causing a structure fire. An additional 911 caller at 3:11 a.m. reported a space heater was on fire in a garage at the location.

Cumby, Miller Grove, Pickton-Pine Forest and Brinker firefighters remained on scene on FM 1567 until 3:37 a.m. Hopkins County and Arbala firemen were on scene in Arbala until 4:06 a.m., according to dispatch reports.