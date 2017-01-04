Snow forecast Thursday night-Friday

Forecasters say a winter storm system stretching from Texas to the Carolinas could dump a measurable amount of snow on Hopkins County Thursday night into Friday evening.

The National Weather Service is calling for a 20 percent chance of snow after midnight Thursday, with the likelihood of snowfall increasing to 30 percent on Friday. Temperatures will dip to a low of about 27 degrees Thursday night, and aren’t expected to rise above freezing on Friday. The low Friday night is expected to drop to 23 degrees.

The weekend will bring a slight warming trend, with a high expected to reach 40 on Saturday and 44 on Sunday. By Tuesday, temperatures are expected to be back in the mid-60s.

Hopkins County won’t be the only area to receive the arctic blast. Much of the South is predicated to be hit with a wintry mix of rain, sleet and snow.

Even parts of the deep South — including Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama — were bracing for the possibility of snow by Friday.

Freezing rain and ice are also possible in areas such as Atlanta, where frozen freeways have shut down traffic in past storms. Forecasters say they don't expect the worst of the wintry weather to strike metro Atlanta until after schoolchildren are dismissed Friday afternoon.

Forecasters said early Wednesday that it's too soon to predict snowfall amounts.

In Louisiana, weather service forecasters say they expect a potential mix of wintry weather will move in fast Friday night.