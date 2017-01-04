2016 in Review: Top stories from the last 6 months of the year

Editor’s Note: Following is the second part of a two-part story on the major local stories of 2016.

July 6 — Sulphur Springs City Council approved a resolution to issue combination tax and surplus revenue certificates of obligation to fund an $18 million upgrade to the city’s wastewater treatment plant.

July 7 — The local law enforcement community is “shocked and saddened” by the deaths of five Dallas police officers, who were slain in a downtown ambush.

July 8 — Michael McAndrew, CEO of the former Hopkins County Memorial Hospital for 14 years, was replaced by Paul Harvey as CHRISTUS Health prepared to take over majority interest in the local hospital.

July 9 — An area man drowned at Lake Fork after being thrown from a boat a friend was driving. The same day, an area couple were injured at Cooper Lake when their jet ski caught fire.

July 11 — Texas A&M-Commerce announced it will build a new nursing and health sciences center, a residence hall and multi-activity tennis courts.

July 12 — Hopkins County Memorial Hospital officially became CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital-Sulphur Springs when the Board of Directors of the Hopkins County Hospital District signed documents to give CHRISTUs Health a 51 percent share of the hospital, clinic and related entities.

July 26 — An 18-year-old Winnsboro man, Hunter Wayne Weems, was arrested and faced at least seven charges for pointing a handgun at people downtown.

Aug. 4 — Construction began on two new safety rest areas on Interstate 30.

Aug. 4 — Former Baptist pastor Chad Oather Calhoun, 31, of Sulphur Springs was found guilty on two charges related to child pornography and was sentenced for child exploitation offenses in the Eastern District of Texas.

Aug. 10 — A Hopkins County jury found Tilton Joshua Isaiah Mapps, 21, guilty for the murder of Johnathan Young on June 8, 2015. The same jury handed down a 99-year prison sentence for Mapps.

Aug. 12 — The Firefighter Combat Challenge began at the Civic Center as teams from around the U.S. competed in multiple physical contests.

Aug. 14 — Del Francis began his 1,250-mile bike ride to Washington, D.C., to recognize 74 military brethren who were killed aboard the USS Franke E. Evans during the Vietnam War.

Aug. 17 — Bill and Peggy Dietze were chosen as the honorees for the Lights of Life campaign.

Aug. 19 — Lucas R. Hill, a former Cumby teacher, was found guilty in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas in Sherman on charges of enticement of a minor and sentenced to 405 months in a federal prison.

Aug. 22 — Hopkins County Commissioners Court approved the same rate as the current year, 62.7392 cents per $100 property evaluation.

Aug. 25 — Reilly Springs celebrated its 60th year with a visit from Bob Mauldin, host of “Expedition Texas.”

Aug. 26 — The SSHS varsity and JV football players, cheerleaders, coaches and trainers left to play games at the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex in Orlando, Fla.

Sept. 1 — Down Home Living, an upscale magazine focusing on Sulphur Springs and Northeast Texas, debuted. The publication comes out six times a year and is available at Echo Publishing at no cost.

Sept. 6 — Sulphur Springs City Council adopted the same tax rate is has used for the last 14 years — 44 cents per $100 property evaluation — and the council also approved a $36 million budget for fiscal year 2017.

Sept. 6 — Kerry Wright resigned from the SSISD school board and was replaced by former trustee Clay Johnson.

Sept. 9 — A 53-year-old Sulphur Springs man, Fernando Sosa-Pintor, was found guilty of child exploitation charges in U.S. District Court in Plano.

Sept. 9 — The ex-financial director of Northeast Texas Opportunities, dedicated to helping needy people, pled guilty to conspiring to steal $1.2 million in federal funds. Cynthia Hillard Campbell of Mount Pleasant faced up to five years in prison.

Sept. 15 — The SSISD began the process of buying the former Paris Junior College Technology Center adjacent to Sulphur Springs High School for $1.25 million.

Sept. 17 — Sulphur Springs senior Emily Johnson was named SSHS Homecoming Queen. Princesses were Tori Moore and Cindy Arellano.

Sept. 18 — Southern Soul won the Hopkins County Fall Festival’s third annual Battle of the Bands.

Sept. 18 — Kailey Robb, 15, of Cumby was killed and 16-year-old Brandon Brown, also of Cumby, was injured in a wreck on Interstate 30.

Sept. 25 — Two men were killed in separate incidents in Hopkins County. Michael Lynn Kenney, 49, of Yantis died from injuries in a wreck on State Highway 154. On FM 900, Lloyd Dewayne Fountain, 45, of Sulphur Springs was killed in a motorcycle wreck, and a passenger, Aaron Joseph, 14, was injured.

Oct. 1 — The Sulphur Springs City Council put some teeth in a food service ordinance that penalizes restaurants whose facilities do not pass health and cleanliness inspections.

Oct. 5 — Plant Process Fabrication, a privately-held engineering and construction company, began operations in Pioneer Business park. The company hopes to hire up to 150 people in the future.

Oct. 6 — Sulphur Springs was notified it won the Municipal Excellence Award for city spirit from the Texas Municipal League.

Oct. 10 — Two people died and a third person was injured in a head-on collision north of Sulphur Springs on State Highway 19. A Hopkins County Special Education Cooperative school bus and a passenger car were involved in the crash which killed Perry Wayne Evans, 52, and Larry Resendez, 33.

Oct. 13 — Donald Michael Roach, 45, of Yantis was sentenced to 25 years in prison without parole after being found guilty of continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14.

Oct. 22 — An estimated 7,000 people came through Buford Park for the 47th Annual World Championship Hopkins County Stew Contest.

Oct. 22 — Maddie Peavler, a junior at Yantis High School, was named Hopkins County Fall Festival Cover Girl. Cami Froneberger was named First Runner-Up and Miss Congeniality.

Oct. 24 — Early voting for the General Election started heavy and kept up a brisk pace. In the first three hours of early voting, 332 votes were cast.

Oct. 28 — Corine Snow, at 111 years of age, received the Yellow Rose of Texas Award for being the oldest living woman in Texas. She was recognized as being the 46th oldest person in the world and seventh oldest in the United States.

Oct. 29 — Two brothers were flown to area trauma centers after being stabbed at a Church Street apartment. The person who reportedly did the stabbing turned himself in at the Hopkins County Law Enforcement Center.

Oct. 30 — Two men, 19 and 20, were flown to a Tyler hospital after one was allegedly stabbed and the other struck in the head during a disturbance on Van Sickle Street, marking the second stabbing disturbance resulting in two victims being hospitalized in two days in Sulphur Springs.

Nov. 2 — A man, described as a 50-year-old, heavyset male, robbed the Alliance Bank Southtown Branch, making off with an undisclosed amount of money. The man fled toward Mockingbird Lane, got in a white vehicle and headed toward Interstate 30. No one was injured in the robbery.

Nov. 3 — Early voting wrapped up for the General Election and a record 8,117 votes had been cast in Hopkins County.

Nov. 5 — Renovation of Gerald Prim Stadium began the day after the SSHS Wildcats finished off the regular season in football with a 35-21 victory over Hallsville. The renovations will include a new playing surface, bleachers, concession stand, restrooms and press box.

Nov. 8 — Hopkins County voters helped elect Donald Trump as president, re-elected Republican incumbent Wade Bartley as Precinct 3 county commissioner, and handily voted down the Paris Junior College proposal to include the county in its taxing district. There was about a 65 percent turnout rate for the county, as 13,974 citizens cast ballots out of 21,193 registered voters.

Nov. 11 — Dr. Ray Keck was approved as the new permanent president of

Nov. 19 — SSISD trustees approved an expenditure of $462,800 to purchase iPads for students at the Early Childhood Learning Center and all three primary campuses.

Nov. 19 — Six-year-old Karter McHam

Nov. 29 — Shelly Huff of Sulphur Springs was the recipient of a kidney transplant in Tyler on Thanksgiving Day.

Dec. 5 — Corine Snow, just a month after being recognized with a Yellow Star of Texas for being the oldest woman in the state, died at her home in Sulphur Springs at 112 years of age.

Dec. 6 — The SSISD Education Foundation doled out $20,000 in grants to teachers who proposed innovative ideas to teach students.

Dec. 7 — Best-selling author Colleen Hoover continues to pull in awards as her book “It Ends with Us” was named the winner of the Best Romance novel by Goodreads Readers Choice Awards.

Dec. 13 — The Sulphur Springs Independent School District settled for $2.45 million with the JT Turner company for moisture issues at SS Middle School that were experienced in 2013, shortly after the new facility was built.

Dec. 29 — The City of Sulphur Springs announced it will issue refunds of $195,000 to 618 people for overcharges for building permits going back four years.