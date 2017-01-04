City Council makes short work of agenda, tables 3 items

By KERRY CRAIG News-Telegram Staff Writer This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it

Sulphur Springs City Council members approved seven of 10 action items on the agenda during Tuesday evening's meeting and tabled three items for further consideration. A motion to close a part of Texas Street, between West Shannon Road and League Street [Arbala Road] was tabled and will be on the agenda for the next meeting. Closing that part of Texas Street on the south side of Interstate 30 would relieve traffic in the area of Hopkins County Fire Department and Hopkins County EMS southside station. City Manager Marc Maxwell said that traffic on League Street often exits onto Texas Street for a more direct access to West Shannon Road, often at higher speeds, which creates the potential for accidents with fire trucks or ambulances responding to a call. The other agenda item not receiving approval was the awarding of contracts for the purchase of two backhoes. Maxwell said the council rejected all bids, and the city will again seek bids for the two pieces of equipment. Also, the council took no action to make an appointment to the city's Planning and Zoning Commission during Tuesday night's meeting. Naming a new member to the commission will be on February’s meeting agenda. The council approved on second and final readings an ordinance that rezones property at Sulphur Springs Airport; an ordinance approving the franchise agreement between Oncor and the city; an ordinance approving an intent for Oncor to move utilities underground on Tomlinson Street; and ordinances authorizing the execution of warranty deeds to Bernard B. Beers and to Clay Price. A resolution authorizing the submission of a Texas Community Development Block Grant application to the Texas Department of Agriculture was approved. In his report to the council, Maxwell said Bill Bradford Road between Carter Street and Como Street has been closed again to allow the reconstruction of Bill Bradford Road to continue. The city is anticipating completion of the project in late February or early March. Work on Locust Street is also making progress with about 50 percent of the work complete on replacing water lines between Bellview Street and the Kansas City Southern Railroad tracks. Atmos Energy is also replacing gas lines. The next step will be to bore under the railroad for the water and sewer lines. Maxwell said, a contractor has been hired and that work should be completed this week.