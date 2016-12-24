Holiday: No paper published on Monday

There will be no newspaper published on Monday, Dec. 26, as employees of Echo Publishing and the News-Telegram observe their Christmas holiday.

The Echo office at 401 Church St. will re-open at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, and the News-Telegram will resume its normal publication schedule on that day.

The form for Pigskin Pick ’Em, which is normally in Monday’s paper, will be in Tuesday’s edition this week.

Also, the News-Telegram will follow the same publishing schedule the next week, as Echo employees will take Monday, Jan. 2, as their New Year holiday. The newspaper will not be published on that day, but will resume publication on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

On that week as well, Pigskin Pick ’Em forms will be in Tuesday’s edition.

Echo Publishing and the News-Telegram wishes everyone a joyful Christmas and prosperous new year.