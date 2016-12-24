2016 in Review: Top stories from the first 6 months

Editor’s Note: Following is the first part of a two-part story on the major local stories of 2016. The second installment will be in next weekend’s edition.

Jan. 6 — City Council approved Tesla charging station and the paving of a new parking lot at the corner of Davis and Main streets.

Jan. 8 — Two arrests and the recovery of $200,000 worth of all-terrain vehicles resulted from a multi-state investigation prompted by the theft of two all-terrain vehicles from Nor-Tex Tractor in 2015.

Jan. 12 — The Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce announced a partnership with NBC to introduce The Biggest Loser Community Challenge.

Jan. 13 — Sulphur Springs High School head football coach Greg Owens announced the JV and varsity teams, along with the cheerleaders, would travel to Florida for games in Florida over the Labor Day weekend.

Jan. 15 — An early morning fire destroyed the newly-remodeled Brian Toliver Ford dealership. An investigation, led by the ATF, determined the fire began in a break room at the Gilmer Street dealership.

Jan. 19 — Paris Junior College students began the spring semester on the new Sulphur Springs campus, located on Loop 301 East, a renovated Foxworth Galbraith building.

Jan. 23 — It was announced that The Bookworm Box, after donating $300,000 to charities in 2015, set its sights on a $500,000 goal in 2016.

Jan. 24 — The Lights of Life Gala surpassed the $2 million mark in money raised for the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation.

Jan. 27 — Four Sulphur Bluff Beta Club members received invitations to participate in the national convention.

Feb. 7 — Hopkins County United Way raised $36,000 above its goal, and allocated the money to 17 agencies which benefit from HCUW.

Feb. 8 — Halye Pogue, 31, of Dike was killed in a one-vehicle crash on FM 3236.

Feb. 10 — A presidential declaration announced Hopkins County would receive federal emergency assistance for December weather damage.

Feb. 12 — Luminant Mining Company announced it would cease operations at the Thermo mine south of Sulphur Springs. The notice said all operating positions would be eliminated effective April 29.

Feb. 15 — Construction on Bill Bradford Road began the morning after Valentine’s Day. The project was predicted to last one year.

Feb. 18 — Sisters Markeda Fisher and Kayla Price were named Citizens of the Year at the annual Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce membership banquet. Fisher was named Woman of the Year, The Bookworm Box earned the Vision Award, Agriculturalists of the Year were Mark and Debbie Hare and Martha and Junior Hare. Other award winners were Caregiver of the Year, Jan Worsham; Growth and Renewal Award, Sulphur Springs Symphony League; Large Business of the Year, Sulphur Springs Livestock and Dairy Auction; Small Business of the Year, Nor-Tex Tractor; Educators of the Year, Johnny Wells and Pamela Clayton; Auxiliary Educator of the Year, Kenneth Cockrum; Paraprofessional Educator of the Year, Sharon Cox; Community Pride Award, Butch Adams, Lee Glenn and the Inmate Work Program; and Ambassador of the Year, Debra Huffman.

Feb. 28 — More than 300 projects, exhibited by 257 youngsters from schools in Hopkins County, took part in the NETLA Junior Livestock Show, resulting in more than $370,000 earned from show sales.

March 1 — Lewis Tatum became Hopkins County sheriff-elect by winning the Republican Primary. A runoff between Maci Newsom and Mickey Barker was set for the Precinct 1 Commissioner’s position.

March 2 — Police Officer Joshua Shufeldt was honored for saving the life of a man who had stopped breathing and had no pulse. The man, who overdosed, experienced a full recovery.

March 3 — The former director and 10 employees of Northeast Texas Opportunities were indicted on federal charges for fraud and theft of $1.2 million in government money. The organization, which supposedly serviced the underprivileged in Hopkins County, shut its doors on Aug. 31, 2015.

March 14 — Dylan Joiner of SSHS qualified to compete at the Business Professionals of America National Leadership Conference by placing second at the economic research event at the state level.

March 21 — Colleen Hoover was named a RT Book Reviews Choice Award winner in the adult category for her novel, “November 9.”

March 24 — Sam and Sher Sevier were announced as Lights of Life Gala campaign chairs, and Jackie Thornton’s 10-year legacy as executive director of the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation was honored at a ceremony at the Sulphur Springs Country Club.

March 28 — Hopkins County received a $2.1 million grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help cover a part of the expenses incurred due to extreme weather in May 2015.

March 30 — SSHS freshman Felipe Alba received a prosthetic arm built by other students and teacher Phillip Dick using a 3D printer.

April 12 — Hopkins County Fire Chief Kevin Yates resigned under pressure after commissioners learned he was also working for a fire department in Louisiana.

April 14 — The Cumby High School robotics team won a national championship when their robot — named Trojan Horse — dominated the Create U.S. Open Robotics Championship.

April 19 — A Cooper couple — 53-year-old Taliaferro Samory Prince and 20-year-old Rae Lynn Danielle Arney — were arrested after their 1-year-old child tested positive for meth.

April 20 — Meredith Caddell announced she will leave her position as president of the local Chamber of Commerce to become executive director of the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation.

April 20 — Seven senior musicians at Sulphur Springs High School signed letters of intent to play music in college.

April 22 — Miller Grove Independent School District officials broke ground on a new elementary school.

April 28 — Hopkins County Memorial Hospital — now CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital-Sulphur Springs — was awarded accreditation for a new family medicine residency program.

April 29 — Saltillo ISD Superintendent Kevin Woolley announced he is retiring after 32 years in education to dedicate himself to the Christian music ministry.

April 29 — Dr. Dan Jones, president of Texas A&M University-Commerce, was found dead at his home.

May 4 — Hopkins County Justices of the Peace B.J. Teer and Brad Cummings were appointed by the Sulphur Springs City Council to fill the position of municipal court judge following the retirement of Phyllis Rogers.

May 4 — Angela Edwards was promoted from academic specialist at Bowie Primary School to principal of that campus.

May 6 — Dr. Ray Keck was named interim president at Texas A&M University-Commerce following the death of Dr. Dan Jones.

May 9 — Incumbents Freddie Taylor and Emily Glass were re-elected to positions on the Sulphur Springs City Council. In a school board election, Joni Moreland and Mike Kenney were elected to the Yantis ISD board.

May 15 — Dr. Darin Jolly, former superintendent at Kennedy ISD, was named to the same position at North Hopkins ISD.

May 15 — Hopkins County Relay for Life, held downtown for 12 hours, raised $45,332 for the American Cancer Society.

May 17 — Kendall Wallace and Sidney Dietze were named valedictorian and salutatorian of the Sulphur Springs High School Class of 2016. Top students at other schools in Hopkins County included: Derek McCreight and Rocio Del Castillo at Miller Grove, Shelbie Shoemaker and Cristo Sanchez at Yantis, Landon Mabe and Brent Brewer at Cumby, Paula Boekhorst and Mason McGill at Saltillo, Mekenzie Ingalls and Rayla Petty at Como-Pickton, Cody Vance and Taylor Self at Sulphur Bluff, and Allegra Thomas and Katerin Flores at North Hopkins.

May 20 — SSISD Board of Trustees approved a plan to renovate Gerald Prim Stadium, build a new high school baseball field and drastically improve the softball field. The total cost of the project is estimated at $8-10 million.

May 20 — Sulphur Springs High School seniors were awarded $1.6 million scholarships and grants for college, technical schools and military.

May 25 — Mickey Barker wins Precinct 1 commissioner’s post in a runoff against Maci Newsom.

May 27 — The Yantis High School spelling and vocabulary team of Shelbie Shoemaker, Hope Dixon, Cristo Sanchez and Brandon Highlander placed third at the state UIL meet.

May 31 — The Sulphur Springs Middle School technical team became the first from the school district to win the Global Destination Imagination title. The team consisted of Marian Tran, Mady Posey, Madison Garner, Dawson Carpenter, Chace Berry, Andrew Westlund and Brayden Wooten. Mangers were Chip Vaughn and Clay Hansford.

May 31 — Syndee Hawkins, a junior at SSHS, won a top rating for her solo performance of Roger Quilter’s “Love Philosophy” at the state solo and ensemble choir contest.

June 1 —SSHS student Lydia Burleson won a gold medal at the state academic UIL contest in ready writing. The spelling and literary criticism teams also won a state championship.

June 2 — Del Francis, 74, started his 1,250-mile journey to Washington, D.C., to raise awareness for the 74 shipmates aboard the USS Frank E. Evans who lost their life during the Vietnam War. Francis wants their names added to the Vietnam War Memorial Wall.

June 7 — Lavonne Elam was crowned Ms. Hopkins County Senior Classic 2016.

June 10 — Hopkins County Memorial Hospital officially changed its name to CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital-Sulphur Springs following the merger with CHRISTUS Health, headquartered in Irving. CHRISTUS took 51 percent ownership in the hospital and clinic.

June 13 — Andy Endsley, who worked for the Hopkins County Fire Department as a parttime firefighter as part of a 27-year career, was named the county’s fire chief.

June 13 — Sadie Evans won the Dairy Festival contestants’ milking contest, while Holly and Jason Thompson (parents of contestant Story Thompson) won the parents’ contest. Henry Penson was named winner of the Texas State Homemade Ice Cream Freeze-Off, while Jeff Haynes and Elizabeth Gillette were the overall winners of the 5K Milk Run.

June 20 — Sadie Evans, daughter of Jason and Angie Evans, was crowned the 2016 Hopkins County Dairy Festival Queen. First runner-up was Emma Boyett, second runner-up was Ann-Marie Winborn, third runner-up was Lauren Helm and Miss Congeniality was Alexis Howard.

June 21 — Sulphur Springs native Lezley Brown took over the reigns of the Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce, as she was appointed the chamber’s new president/CEO.

June 23 - Seventeen Chihuahua dogs were rescued from squalid conditions at a Como residence Thursday morning in a joint effort by the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office and an SPCA representative from Dallas County District Attorney's Office.

June 30 — A 21-year-old woman was arrested and confessed to more than 32 car burglaries in the city.

June 30 — The Hageman Reserve, a world-class hunting lodge in Sulphur Bluff, announced it was closing. The move followed litigation over the appraised value of the property by the Hopkins County Appraisal District, though Hageman officials say the two issues are unrelated.