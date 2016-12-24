Politics: Fourth Time’s A Charm?

After three previous tries to open up sales of raw milk, legislators feel this year may bring success

If State Rep. Dan Flynn is right, the fourth time might be the charm for raw milk producers in Texas. Flynn recently pre-filed House Bill 57 that would allow producers to sell their products off-premises. Currently, consumers can only buy raw milk at the farm where it’s produced or from the producer at a designated pick-up point.

The Texas House of Representatives approved Flynn’s raw milk bill by a large margin in the last session, but it died in the Senate. State Sen. Bob Hall (R-District 2) has filed a companion bill, Senate Bill 95, for this session, which will allow the issue to percolate through both chambers at the same time.

Both bills would allow farmers to sell raw milk in their homes, at the farm or at farmers markets. The bills would not allow raw milk sales at grocery stores.

Flynn has filed similar legislation in the previous three sessions. During a recent stop in Sulphur Springs to discuss the 85th Session of the Texas Legislature, which convenes in early January, Flynn said he believes the issue has enough support to get the bill passed this time around.

“Raw milk is a big issue in East Texas because we have a lot of producers,” said Flynn, whose District 2 seat covers Hopkins, Hunt and Van Zandt counties. “We do want farmers to be able to sell it at a farmer’s market because that market is [bringing people from] big cities ... It’s a legal product, it’s a healthy product, and we’re going to be pushing that, and I think we’ll get that done.”

Although current law forbids raw milk sales off premises, some customers have formed buying groups, or co-ops, and arranged for a courier to deliver the milk to a specified pick-up location. The Texas Department of State Health Services confirmed that this type of practice was legal in 2013, but over the course of this summer conducted three inspections of private drop-off points.

The head of the state’s Health and Human Services Commission, which oversees DSHS, pledged in October to discontinue actions against raw milk consumers or their couriers, although one courier in Harris County was issued a citation for “operating an unlicensed food establishment” and was scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 14.

Opponents of raw milk sales argue that unpasteurized dairy products can harbor dangerous microorganisms that can pose serious health risks. There has been some confusion and contention, however, as to how many people have actually become sick from drinking raw milk.

Flynn, Hall and 11 other state legislators signed a letter to TDSHS last summer protesting the agency’s actions against raw milk. In making the case of raw milk as a safe and legal product, the letter stated that Texas has had only six reported illnesses from raw milk consumption since 1998 and none since 2011.

The statistic drew the attention of Politi-Fact Texas, a fact-checking service sponsored by the Austin American-Statesman, Houston Chronicle and San Antonio-Express News. Politi-Fact’s W. Gardner Selby reported finding documentation of 10 reported illnesses from drinking raw milk in Texas, including a 2015 outbreak, and rated Flynn’s statement as “mostly false.”

The issue didn’t end there. Judith McGeary, a lawyer, farmer and executive director of the Farm and Ranch Freedom Alliance, had used the same statistic that Flynn employed in an opinion piece McGeary wrote for the Austin American-Statesman that detailed the raids and called for a change in the laws governing raw milk sales.

McGeary said she only used the statistic after double-checking the Center for Disease Control (CDC) database. She said she has used the same statistic — six illnesses since 1998 and none since 2011 — several times, including at legislative hearings where DSHS officials were present. McGeary said the agency has never corrected her.

Only after Rep. Flynn’s letter accusing TDSHS of abusing its authority began circulating to other legislators were reports of a 2015 outbreak added to the CDC website, she says.

“What’s most mind-boggling about this is that the DSHS never reported the (2015) illnesses or even notified the dairies that allegedly produced the raw milk,” McGeary said.

But even if the 2015 illnesses were caused by raw milk, McGeary said it would mean that, at most, Texas had 16 illnesses linked to raw milk since 1998.

McGeary said she hopes the House and Senate bills will pass and make the issue of deliveries, pick-up points and couriers moot. Like Flynn, she believes the bills have a chance this time around.

“I’m cautiously optimistic,” she said. “The veterans in the legislature will tell you that a lot of times it takes three sessions to pass a bill. The first time is to introduce the issue, the second time is to find out more about it, and by the third time the legislators are like, ‘Didn’t we already pass this?’

“I think it has a good chance this time. We’ve picked up a lot of support the last two years.”

In 2015, the bill faced opposition from the Texas Association of City and County Health Officials, Texas Pediatrics Society, Texas Environmental Health Association, and Select Milk Producers.

The Texas Association of Dairymen is officially neutral in the legislative debate, but TAD Executive Director Darren Tully told the legislature in 2015 TAD producers feel there is more risk than reward for introducing raw milk into the retail sector.