Top Christmas movies

Once again Christmas is here. It will be a time for family, friends and feeling what it was like to be a kid again. One of the best activities is to watch all the Christmas classics with loved ones.

I recommend getting creative with the family Christmas movie watching schedule every year. There are so many wonderful holiday films that are glossed over annually or even forgotten. Here is my list of the best holiday films ever made.

Top Action

1. Die Hard

2. Lethal Weapon

3. Batman Returns

4. First Blood

5. A Long Kiss Goodnight

6. Reindeer Games

7. Behind Enemy Lines

8. Kiss Kiss Bang Bang

9. The Ice Harvest

10. The Last Boy Scout

Top Comedies

1. Elf

2. Home Alone

3. The Santa Clause

4. National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

5. Scrooged

6. Trading Places

7. Christmas with the Kranks

8. Fred Claus

9. Jingle All the Way

10. Mixed Nuts

Children’s Stories

1. A Christmas Story

2. The Muppet Christmas Carol

3. The Grinch Stole Christmas

4. The Nightmare Before Christmas

5. Frosty the Snowman

5. Arthur Christmas

6. Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town

7. Miracle on 34th Street

8. Jack Frost

9. Ernest Saves Christmas

10. Babes in Toyland

Horror Films

1. Krampus

2. Gremlins

3. Silent Night, Deadly Night

4. Jack Frost

5. P2

6. Edward Scissorhands

7. Don’t Open till Christmas

8. The Children

9. Black Christmas

10. Santa’s Slay

Romance

1. It’s a Wonderful Life

2. While You Were Sleeping

3. Love Actually

4. Four Christmases

5. Holiday Inn

6. Christmas in Connecticut

7. The Family Man

8. The Shop Around the Corner

9. The Holiday

10. A Holiday Romance

Classic Films

1. White Christmas

2. It’s a Wonderful Life

3. Holiday Inn

4. A Christmas Carol

5. Miracle on 34th Street

6. The Bishop’s Wife

7. Bell, Book and Candle

8. The Bells of St. Mary’s

9. Holiday Affair

10. Babes in Toyland

Top Jesus Christ films

1. The Passions of the Christ

2. The Miracle Maker

3. Jesus

4. Jesus of Nazareth

5. The Greatest Story Every Told

6. The Messiah

7. The Gospel According to St. Matthew

8. The Very First Noel

9. Veggie Tales: St. Nicholas, A Story of Joyful Giving

10. The Nativity Story

Cartoons

1. Beauty and the Beast

2. How the Grinch Stole Christmas

3. A Charlie Brown Christmas

4. Mickey’s Christmas Carol

5. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

6. The Little Drummer Boy

7. The Year Without a Santa Claus

8. Winnie the Pooh and Christmas Too

9. Frosty Returns

10. Mister Magoo’s Christmas Carol

Weird Christmas Films

1. Santa Claus Conquers the Martians

2. Santa Claus Vs. the Devil

3. Rare Exports

4. Christmas Evil

5. The Ref

6. Bad Santa

7. Elves

8. Santa with Muscles

9. Prancer

10. Ernest Saves Christmas