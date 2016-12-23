TIRA NEWS Dec. 23, 2016

Pastor David Larkin would like to invite everyone to a Christmas Eve service at the Tira United Methodist Church on Saturday evening, at 6:45 p.m.

Martha Payton sent this report, “To those who have wondered about the 'Old Oak Tree,' it was removed by the highway department due to dead limbs and declining health due to old age and drought conditions through the past several years. We will miss its wonderful shade, beauty and rustling leaves. It always reminded me of a poem by Joyce Kilmer, titled ‘Trees,’ we memorized the poem in school many years ago. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to our country we call America.”

Yvonne Weir reported, “The Weirs enjoyed Christmas at the community center with Robert's sisters and families. Afterwards we came home and celebrated with our children and grandchildren. We opened gifts and then ate a Mexican supper. Dustin, Natalie, Maria, Sarah and Lucas spent the night. It was a good weekend.”

Jimmy and Janie Lewis hosted a family Christmas get-together at their home on Saturday, Dec. 17.

Chip and I visited Posey Baptist Church on Sunday evening and enjoyed their Christmas program and fellowship afterward. Our daughter, Tiffany, and grandchildren Kenden and Jaidyn were involved with the presentation.

On Monday evening, Chip and I attended a Christmas party with friends, at the home of Keith and Francis Klein. Others present were Phil and Carla Kenley, Shirley Charles, and John Klein. Tiffany and I shopped in Rockwall on Tuesday, and then she and Jaidyn went with a group from Posey Baptist Church to the North Pole of Texas. On Thursday evening, Chip, Tiffany, Jaidyn and I met friends Dayne and Natali Lawson of Point for dinner in Sulphur Springs, to celebrate Natali's birthday.

I want to wish you all a wonderful Christmas!

I always need and appreciate input from my friends to help keep me informed of news in our community. If you have any news pertaining to Tira residents, past or present, please contact me, Jan Vaughn, at 903-945-2190 or 903-438-6688 or This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it .