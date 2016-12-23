100 pets at SS Animal Shelter adopted at off-site events in 2016; 7 adult dogs still need forever homes

Sulphur Springs Animal Shelter has done a booming business this year. More than 100 four-legged pets have found forever homes this year thanks to off-site adoption events alone, and that’s not counting the animals adopted at the shelter.

The nearly four dozen volunteers each weekend spend time loading the animals up and taking them off-site to generous local businesses which allow them to bring healthy animals to show them off as available for adoption.

Currently, adoption events are held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. each Saturday. Tractor Supply allows SSAS to hold adoption events the first, third and fifth Saturdays of each month. Events are held at Atwoods the second Saturday of the month and at Lowe’s the fourth Saturday.

In fact, because of the manner in which the Sulphur Springs shelter’s adoption event is conducted, Lowe’s stores in Paris and Texarkana are now allowing shelters/rescue groups inside their stores as well, according to SSAS volunteer Sharon Harris.

Seeing the animals at the kill-shelter behind fencing is just too sad for some, but seeing them out off-site at a neutral place like an adoption event lessens that a bit, some adoptees have told the volunteers who work the adoption events.

The volunteers have been working with the animal control officers and taking the dogs and cats to adoption events since June 2015. Initially, they utilized only their personal vehicles and rounded up items to take to the off-site events. Sulphur Springs Police Chief Jay Sanders saw that they had a trailer to haul their tables and items to the events, and allows the volunteers to work at the shelter and facility.

All of the animals are either picked up by animal control officers, held from police work or surrendered by their owners. They must be friendly toward other people and animals to be adoptable.

Once an animal is brought in, it’s placed in a kennel for 10 days to be watched for signs of sickness, especially parvo, which can be spread easily among animals. Once the pooch or feline is past that period, they receive their vaccinations, are spayed and neutered (if old enough) and de-wormed. The goal is to make sure they’re healthy and able to be adopted. Animals aggressive toward humans and other critters and that can’t be tamed unfortunately won’t meet that criteria; in those extreme cases, as well as instances of serious injury or illness, the animals would likely have to be euthanized.

The facility also has only a limited number of indoor kennels in which to keep pets, so the capacity also is a factor for pets. There’s no set limit on the amount of time a pet can stay at the shelter, but in extreme situations the animals do sometimes have to be euthanized.

“If they are sick, injured, or not people friendly — even if an owner surrenders it — or it tests heartworm positive after the initial [evaluation] time is up we do have to on occasion,” said Barbi Blanch, animal control officer.

However, Branch and her fellow animal control officer Annie Patridge work very hard to make sure the animals are healthy and to get as many as possible adopted out to good homes. When a new animal is found, it’s photo is taken and put online on Sulphur Springs Animal Shelter’s Facebook page, along with where it was found.

“The Facebook page is to show new arrivals and what animals are available, and if they’re lost to help reunite them,” Blanch said.

In one instance, a dog was reunited with its original owner, thanks to the Facebook page. Balto, a husky and lab mix, was on at least his second set of owners when he apparently got loose and was placed into care of Sulphur Springs animal control officers. His original owners, who now live about four hours away, saw his photo on Sulphur Springs Animal Shelter’s online page and contacted shelter staff. When the pooch went unclaimed, the original owners drove to Sulphur Springs to be reunited with and reclaim the dog.

“Our animal control officers, we can’t say enough about them,” said shelter volunteer Cathy Singleton.

“Without them we wouldn’t be doing what we’re doing. We are able to adopt so many out with the help of the community and volunteers, Barbi and Annie, and Police Chief Jay Sanders, and the businesses — Tractor Supply, Atwoods and Lowe’s — and our vets,” said volunteer Sharon Harris. “Even if we don’t adopt any out at an event, we are spreading awareness. We are committed to animals and to spay and neuter to help control overpopulation of animals.”

Consequently, a $100 fee per animal is charged to help pay for veterinary care. Local veterinarians at Sulphur Springs, Hopkins County and Bright Star Veterinary offices perform the spay/neuter for each animal at a discounted rate. A portion of the fee also covers the animals vaccinations and deworming.

The recent adoption events have been helpful and the slight increase in adoptions for Christmas as of Thursday afternoon meant all of the cats were adopted out, but Sulphur Springs Animal Shelter still currently has seven adult dogs available for adoption.

“People who adopt animals for Christmas usually are looking for puppies and kittens. We have seven now that are adult dogs,” Blanch said. “If you are going to, only adopt if you are serious. Sometimes, if people get an animal as a present they don’t think it all the way through, and it’s not a good fit, and two months later they’re back with them. We don’t want to see that. We prefer to have them adopted to a home where they’re going to stay. Sometimes, people make rash decisions, especially at Christmas. They don’t think about the long term, that a puppy will chew on things and poop in the house, especially if you don’t have time for care and training.”

Blanch said the seven adult dogs currently at the shelter have all been spayed or neutered, have had their shots and cleared as in good health, and would make good, devoted pets.

She said while she won’t be at the shelter at 1313 North Hillcrest Drive all weekend, she will be in and out through Christmas Eve evening. Those interested can contact her at 903-348-1868, and she will try to make arrangements to meet with the prospective adoptees. She will be unavailable Christmas Day, but can be reached by phone on Monday as well. The shelter will reopen for normal business hours on Tuesday.

Donations to benefit the shelter are also welcome by contacting either Blanch or Patridge at the shelter; all donations are tax deductible when the contributor requests a receipt. Tractor Supply Co. also has a pet tree from which people can select a tag and purchase that item or donate funding for the item to benefit SSAS.

Volunteers are also welcome. Those interested in donating to help care for the animals, see Blanch or Patridge at the shelter.