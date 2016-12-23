Suphur Bluff home and shed destroyed by early morning blaze; woman and 3 children escape safely

A blaze destroyed a Sulphur Bluff family’s home and shed Thursday morning. The local chapter of the American Red Cross is assisting the family with their immediate needs through the holiday.

Hopkins County dispatchers were first contacted at 6:22 a.m. by the woman, who said she awoke to smoke in her doublewide mobile home and found it on fire. She and her three children were able to escape the blaze unharmed, according to reports.

Hopkins County, Dike, Saltillo, Pickton-Pine Forset, North Hopkins and Sulphur Bluff firefighters were dispatched to Private Road 7581. The local chapter of the Red Cross was contacted to aid firemen at the scene and to assist the family. Farmer’s Electric Co-op was contacted to make sure the electricity was off to the double-wide mobile home and a Precinct 3 crew brought a backhoe to assist at the site. Trusties from the county jail were also taken to the location to assist, according to county reports.

In addition to the typical contents of the home, officers reported a metal shed with power tools, several vehicles and a propane tank were in danger. Officials noted ammunition from a gun cabinet in the structure also kept going off while fire crews worked at the scene to extinguish the blaze.

“It’s a total loss. The cause is undetermined due to too much damage done. The family is being taken care of by the Red Cross,” Hopkins County Fire Marshal Michael Matthews said Thursday.