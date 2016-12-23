SSISD receives top rating during audit

Sulphur Springs Independent School District received an “unmodified opinion” on the annual financial and compliance audit for the fiscal year ending Aug. 31, 2016.

Robert Lake presented trustees with the annual financial and compliance report Rutherford, Taylor and Company, PC compiled based on their independent evaluation of district finances for fiscal year 2015-16, which ended on Aug. 31.

“This is where we render our opinion as to whether or not the financial information does, in fact, present a fair picture of the district’s finances for and as of the year ending Aug. 31,” Lake told trustees during their Dec. 12 meeting. “[SSISD’s is] what we call an ‘unmodified opinion.’ That’s the best opinion you can receive.”

He said the document contains within it two additional reports which deal with internal controls and compliance.

The first evaluates the overall financial internal controls and compliance, such as whether SSISD pays state minimum salaries, when the budget is adopted, state statutes and things of that nature.

“I’m happy to say that there were no non-compliance issues, and we didn’t identify any kind of either significant deficiency or material weaknesses in internal controls. Again, the best report you can receive,” Lake told trustees at their regular December board meeting.

The second report “essentially deals with the same, except that it only deals with your major federal program.” This year, that program was the Head Start program. The company, as part of its evaluation, looked at a series of compliance requirements for the Head Start program as well as internal related controls.

“I’m happy to say we didn’t identify any kind of compliance issues or internal control there as well, so again — the best report you can receive,” Lake said.

He pointed out the various parts of the managements discussion and analysis portion of the document, which Continued from page 1

included various charts and other data such as district net and gross assets, what percent of funding comes from each of the three revenue sources and how much is spent on actual classroom instruction, tables with financial statements by functionality, expenses versus allocations, percentage of tax collections and delinquent tax collections, capital projects revenues and workers comp funds. He also discussed pensions and gave his personal opinion regarding how the Teacher Retirement System will be funded.