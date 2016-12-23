Hopkins County Commissioners approve custom fire truck and Civic Center solar panel maintenance

Hopkins County Commissioners Court met Wednesday morning to decide on a variety of topics including a custom fire truck, solar panel maintenance for the Civic Center and to honor Commissioner Beth Wisenbaker for her years of service in Hopkins County.

After approving previous meetings’ minutes, Hopkins County Judge Robert Newsom asked Hopkins County Fire Chief Andy Endsley and Sheriff-elect Lewis Tatum to present Wisenbaker with a plaque.

“We wanted to show our appreciation for your years of dedication and service to the Hopkins County Fire Department and and the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office,” said Endsley.

Wisenbaker did not seek reelection to her Precinct 1 commissioner’s seat and is retiring at the end of the year.

Next on the agenda was the purchase of a custom Ferrara pumper fire truck for the Hopkins County Fire Department.

“After a lot of research and looking at several different vendors, we feel like Ferrara fits our needs and is the best all around for our citizens,” remarked Endsley.

Newsom noted that as more people move to Hopkins County from the Metroplex, the fire departments need to grow in unison in order to protect more homes and property. As larger two or three story houses and large structures are built, this larger truck will have a better ability to fight fires and save lives in these larger structures.

“We hope this vehicle will serve us for many years into the future, hopefully 20 years,” said Endsley.

After a short rundown of the warranties and specifications of the custom vehicle, the court unanimously approved the purchase.

The last major agenda item was maintenance on the solar panels at the Civic Center. In 2012, the panels were installed on the building as a cost-cutting measure for the facility.

When severe weather hit the Civic Center on Memorial Day 2015 — flooding the auditorium and causing damage to the roof — the solar panels were additionally damaged.

According to Civic Center Manager Adam Teer, once the insurance claim was filed, it took 18 months for the solar panels to be fixed.

At the meeting, Teer asked for the approval of a local company to periodically monitor and clean the panels in order to keep them at peak performance.

“These panels are supposed to generate an average of $3,000 a month in energy,” said Teer. “This company will give us a report every month on how much we are saving with the panels. For example, our electric bill can be $4,000 or more during the summer.”

According to Teer, the solar panels are strong enough to power the Exhibit Hall by themselves. Currently, the panels are hooked into the electric grid and the power company deducts the power collected from the Civic Center bill.

After Teer’s presentation, the court approved the contract.

Additionally during the meeting the court: